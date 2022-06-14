 Native Americans tapped for youth conservation projects - Albuquerque Journal

Native Americans tapped for youth conservation projects

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday rolled out guidelines for a new youth service program meant to create job opportunities for Native Americans while boosting their cultural connections to nature through conservation projects on tribal and public land.

Deb Haaland

The Indian Youth Service Corps is the latest addition to the Biden administration’s plans for building a 21st century version of the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps. The mission includes everything from clearing brush to reduce wildfire threats and restore forests to preserving historic sites, helping with archaeological research and building trails.

Haaland talked about a childhood spent hiking to the top of high desert mesas, wading through ice-cold streams and learning about the world’s interconnectedness from her grandparents while walking through corn fields at Laguna Pueblo in west-central New Mexico.

“I want everyone to have that profound connection to the great outdoors that I was gifted, and we can help more people access nature no matter where they’re from or what their background,” she said Friday during a call with reporters. “We will help lift up the next generation of stewards for this Earth.”

Haaland described Native Americans as original stewards of the land, saying they have learned over many generations how to sustain communities and that it’s time for Indigenous youth to have a seat at the table.

The Interior Department is funneling a combined $3.3 million this year to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Park Service and the Bureau of Reclamation to establish the Indian Youth Service Corps.

The U.S. Forest Service is investing up to $5 million as part of its partnership with the corps, and the National Park Foundation is committing $1 million.

Future funding will depend on agency budgets and private philanthropy.

Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, said enthusiasm is increasing for programs that give young people paying jobs and training for professions related to public lands and natural resource management.

“It checks a lot of really important boxes for donors, and I think the future is very bright for private funding to support these efforts,” he said.

The foundation is funding more than 10 conservation and preservation projects from Maine to New Mexico that involve tribal youth crews. Some of the work is aimed at protecting cultural practices, languages and traditional ecological knowledge used for land management.

One of the first Indian Youth Service Corps projects will be in southern Arizona. Six members of the Tohono O’Odham Nation will work as a crew on the Coronado National Forest.

Other work around the Southwest will include native seed collection as land managers work with scientists to reforest areas charred by wildfire.

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico said the new corps will ultimately lead to more traditional knowledge being incorporated into future conservation efforts as participants move into leadership roles as adults.

“With this program, knowledge is going to flow both ways,” she said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Native Americans tapped for youth conservation projects

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Local man breathes sigh of relief after double lung ...
ABQnews Seeker
Surgery became necessary after a COVID ... Surgery became necessary after a COVID infection last year seriously scarred his lungs, impeding his ability to breathe
2
Senators unveil more details of gun reform agreement
ABQnews Seeker
Measures include reviewing juvenile and mental ... Measures include reviewing juvenile and mental health records
3
ABQ man pleads guilty to weapons charge in triple ...
ABQnews Seeker
Faces 18 months in prison at ... Faces 18 months in prison at an Aug. 1 sentencing hearing.
4
Oil industry prepares for restrictions to conserve rare bird
ABQnews Seeker
'Conservation Bank' aims to allow oil, ... 'Conservation Bank' aims to allow oil, gas operations where prairie chickens live
5
Cruces woman competes for national recognition
ABQnews Seeker
Salma Barragan is a finalist for ... Salma Barragan is a finalist for Distinguished Young Woman of America
6
Native Americans tapped for youth conservation projects
ABQnews Seeker
Mission includes everything from clearing brush ... Mission includes everything from clearing brush to reduce wildfire threats and restore forests to preserving historic sites, helping with archaeological research and building trails
7
Insurers sued over cannabis coverage
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit argues medical cannabis falls under ... Lawsuit argues medical cannabis falls under behavioral health services
8
Audit: Consider making Lead/Coal corridor single-lane streets
ABQnews Seeker
Speeding drivers called risk to homes, ... Speeding drivers called risk to homes, inhabitants of the area
9
Santa Fe-based chef Fernando Olea wins James Beard Award
ABQnews Seeker
Fernando Olea journey in the culinary ... Fernando Olea journey in the culinary world has been full of creations. On Monday night, Olea was named Best Chef, Southwest, at the James ...