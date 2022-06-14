Cruces woman competes for national recognition

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of New Mexico, Salma Barragan of Las Cruces will compete in the organization’s 65th national finals later this month.

Barragan will compete for more than $150,000 in scholarships, as well as the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

In the 10 days leading up to the finals, which will be held in Mobile, Alabama, the 50 state representatives will take part in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for National Finals performances.

The winner will promote the outreach initiative of “Be Your Best Self,” which is designed to counter issues facing children today, including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service.

Barragan is a 2022 graduate of Centennial High School in Las Cruces. She is the daughter of Zulma Uranga Trujillo and Hector Trujillo.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full potential and has empowered young women over the years by providing millions of dollars in scholarship opportunities.