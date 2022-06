A motorcyclist is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday morning on the West Side.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the multi-vehicle crash occurred sometime before 10:30 a.m. on Coors NW near Montaño.

“The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of their wounds,” he said. “One other person was trapped in a vehicle and is now being transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

Gallegos said drivers should avoid the area.