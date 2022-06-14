Man fatally shot at Coronado Park

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a park north of Downtown.

Lt. Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Coronado Park at Third and Interstate 40 around 2:30 a.m.

He said a man who lived in the park, which has become a campsite for the homeless, had walked up to a nearby fire station to report a man had been shot.

Del Greco said firefighters found a man shot to death inside the park.

He said police are investigating and did not give any other details.