 Jurors begin deliberations in trial of ABQ man charged in fiancee’s murder and sexual attack - Albuquerque Journal

Jurors begin deliberations in trial of ABQ man charged in fiancee’s murder and sexual attack

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jeremiah Lopez, 40 (MDC)

A note Jeremiah Lopez wrote after he choked his fiancee to death shows that he deliberately killed the woman out of jealousy, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday in closing arguments.

Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of Lopez, 40, who is accused of strangling Krishuana Perez, 27, on Jan. 15, 2019.

Lopez also is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration for allegedly having sex with Perez’s lifeless body twice after she was strangled.

Defense attorneys countered that Lopez didn’t act deliberately when he killed Perez, but instead “snapped” after finding evidence of his fiancee’s infidelity.

“The question is if the circumstances caused a temporary loss of self control,” defense attorney Maxwell Pines told jurors in closing arguments. “Jeremiah Lopez learned that he was living a lie.”

Prosecutors called jurors’ attention to a “suicide note” that Lopez wrote shortly after he killed Perez. Deputy District Attorney John Duran read portions of the note that police found at the couple’s home on Bataan SW after Perez’s death.

“When I found out she was planning on cheating on me, I lost my mind,” Duran read from the note. “I could not take losing her heart or body to another, so I had to take her with me.”

Duran said the note shows that Lopez deliberately killed Perez — a key element in the charge of first-degree murder, willful and deliberate.

“He can’t stand to see her with somebody else,” Duran told jurors.

Lopez testified in his own defense Tuesday that he became suspicious of Perez after he found selfies on her tablet that he described as “flirty” and “risque” and believed she may have sent them to a boyfriend.

Prosecutors contend Perez did not send the photos to anyone. Lopez “has no proof of cheating,” Duran told jurors. “This is pure paranoia.”

Lopez testified Tuesday about his on-again, off-again relationship with Perez in the year prior to her death. He said that in May 2018, he tossed Perez’s belongings out of the home they shared after he learned she was having an affair.

The couple later patched up their relationship and announced wedding plans in the fall of 2018.

The night of the killing, Lopez said, he confronted Perez after he found selfies on her iPad that pictured her in a bra, which led to an increasingly angry exchange between them.

Lopez told jurors he “straddled” Perez on a bed as she struggled to free herself. The couple then fell to the floor with Perez face down beneath him, he testified.

He put his arm around her neck “and squeezed,” he said.

“I lost it,” Lopez told jurors. “I snapped. I was so lost in the heat of the moment.” Lopez acknowledged that he then had sex with Perez.

“I’m ashamed to say that I had sex with her,” he told jurors. “My brain was just not thinking. She had passed away and I just wanted to be close to her.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Jurors begin deliberations in trial of ABQ man charged in fiancee’s murder and sexual attack

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jurors begin deliberations in trial of ABQ man charged ...
ABQnews Seeker
A note Jeremiah Lopez wrote after ... A note Jeremiah Lopez wrote after he choked his fiancee to death shows that he deliberately killed the woman out of jealousy, prosecutors told ...
2
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Calmer winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday ... Calmer winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday allowed firefighters across the U.S. West to get a better handle on blazes that have forced hundreds of ...
3
New Mexico proposes northern waterway protections
ABQnews Seeker
The state Water Quality Control Commission ... The state Water Quality Control Commission on Tuesday considered a petition to designate 125 miles of northern New Mexico rivers and streams as Outstanding ...
4
Stratospheric airship attempts 24-hour flight from Roswell
ABQnews Seeker
Sceye Inc. wants to beam broadband ... Sceye Inc. wants to beam broadband to all corners of NM
5
TOP OF MIND: What do you think of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think of the Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department collecting and crushing more than 5,200 abandoned ...
6
ABQ-based missile test-and-evaluation firm gets new digs
ABQnews Seeker
Startup was launched by team of ... Startup was launched by team of ex-Raytheon employees
7
1 dead, 1 critically injured in West Side crash
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcyclist is dead and another ... A motorcyclist is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday morning on the West Side. Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert ...
8
Man fatally shot at Coronado Park
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a park north of Downtown. Lt. Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department ...
9
Local man breathes sigh of relief after double lung ...
ABQnews Seeker
Surgery became necessary after a COVID ... Surgery became necessary after a COVID infection last year seriously scarred his lungs, impeding his ability to breathe