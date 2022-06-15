 Lobo football adds transfer from Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo football adds transfer from Texas

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Jaden Hullaby, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound versatile tight end out of Texas, has committed to transfer to the University of New Mexico.

Hullaby, who has three years of eligibility remaining, visited UNM this past weekend and later posted photos on his Instagram, one of which showed him in a UNM jersey. In the photo he puts a finger to his mouth as if to signal a secret.

“Watch how I do it dis next time,” the message reads.

Versatile could be an understatement. Hullaby, who played linebacker, running back and special teams for the Longhorns, produced as a quarterback and running back in high school in Texas at Mansfield Timberview as a senior and Bishop Dunne as a junior when he won a state title.

He was selected first-team All-District 6-5A Division 1 as a quarterback in 2019 for Mansfield Timberview.

He was rated No. 59 at athlete and No. 112 overall in Texas by ESPN for high school, according to his bio for the Longhorns.

Hullaby played in the final two games of the season, contributing primarily on special teams as a freshman for Texas in 2020, and was a redshirt in 2021. He is expected to play tight end for the Lobos.

