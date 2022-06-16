 I-40 reopened after crews douse fire in Carnuel - Albuquerque Journal

I-40 reopened after crews douse fire in Carnuel

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A state Department of Transportation traffic camera shows eastbound I-40 at Juan Tabo at 10:19 p.m. Thursday.

Interstate 40 was reopened near Carnuel Friday morning following a brush fire that downed power lines, destroyed structures and evacuated homes in the area.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department said around 7 p.m. that the freeway and State Road 333 were open. By then the Sixty-Six Fire had consumed 60-acres before crews gained containment on the blaze.

BCFD said at least one home and another structure were destroyed.

BCFD Deputy Chief Zachary Lardy said on Thursday night that residents were evacuated in some areas and the cause is unknown and under investigation.

He said BCFD responded just before 5 p.m. to “a large outside fire” on the north side of I-40 in Carnuel and winds drove the flames to the other side of the freeway.

He said the fire burned several telephone poles, downing at least one and shutting down traffic on I-40.

Lardy said the homes evacuated were just south of I-40 in the Carnuel area, saying the evacuations and structures being threatened are “pretty isolated to that are.”

Lardy said the Forest Service dropped retardant to the west of the fire to make sure the blaze didn’t extend farther over the ridge and into the foothills. He said the blaze was pretty well contained on the south side but less so on the north side where the rocky terrain makes for a difficult firefight.

Lardy said downed power lines on I-40 would leave the freeway shut down for “several hours.”

The City of Albuquerque issued a health alert — advising residents to “limit outdoor activity — due to smoke from the fire.

Some residents watched the fire from their backyard in Carnuel before it spread beneath I-40 and onto the other side of the freeway. Firefighters could be seen suiting up to battle the blaze as other sprayed down houses to protect structures.

