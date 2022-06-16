 'Dark Winds' debuts with 1.38M viewers - Albuquerque Journal

‘Dark Winds’ debuts with 1.38M viewers

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn in “Dark Winds.” The series filmed in New Mexico. (Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC)

“Dark Winds” is making an impact with viewers.

The AMC series debuted on Sunday, June 12, with 1.38 million viewers, which is a good showing for the cable network.

The series is filmed in New Mexico and based on Tony Hillerman’s series.

“The Blessing Way” kicked off the series in 1970 and introduced the world to Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee.

The series is set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Utah, and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee.

Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

The production filmed in Santa Fe, but will have locations in Española, Cochiti Pueblo, Tesuque Pueblo and the Navajo Nation.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed 200 New Mexico crew members and more than 275 New Mexico background and extras.

The next episode airs on Sunday, June 19, on AMC and AMC+.

Home » Blogs » ReelNM » ‘Dark Winds’ debuts with 1.38M viewers

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gallup's Sacred Heart Spanish Market brings artists, community together
Arts
This year the event is back ... This year the event is back to full capacity and will take place beginning Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, at Sacred Heart ...
2
Opuntia Cafe a haven filled with tea, plants and ...
Dining Reviews
A minimally decorated lobby offers a ... A minimally decorated lobby offers a display of curated teas and coffees for purchase along with plants which set the tone for your dining ...
3
'Hotel Portofino' a period drama set during the aftermath ...
Entertainment
The series will premiere at 7 ... The series will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will air through July 24.
4
What’s happening in ABQ June 17-23: Father’s Day, Juneteenth, ...
Coming This Week
We are halfway through June, so ... We are halfway through June, so let's keep on enjoying the summer
5
Focusing on the Spanish Colonial style, Isaiah Lopez strives ...
Arts
Sacred Heart Spanish Market in Gallup ... Sacred Heart Spanish Market in Gallup runs Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19.
6
47th Annual Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival hits Edgewood
Entertainment
The 47th Annual Bluegrass and Traditional ... The 47th Annual Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival, which runs 3-9 p.m. Friday, June 17 and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the ...
7
Special effects artist brings the newest 'Stranger Things' monster ...
Blogs
For the new season of 'Stranger ... For the new season of 'Stranger Things,' which partially filmed in NM, Barrie Gower and his team created Vecna.
8
MCU delivers its first Muslim superhero to Disney+ in ...
Entertainment
'Ms. Marvel' is an instantly captivating, ... 'Ms. Marvel' is an instantly captivating, high-energy, relatively light and humorous series with first-rate production values and one of the more likable casts in ...
9
TorC brewery named NM's best independent brewery by web ...
Blogs
Yelp, which publishes customer reviews and ... Yelp, which publishes customer reviews and recommendations for various types of businesses, analyzed user-submitted reviews of breweries in every state to determine the best ...
10
Photography exhibit tells the stories of car culture in ...
Arts
'Rollin Forever' will be on display ... 'Rollin Forever' will be on display at Lapis Room in Old Town through June 27.