‘Dark Winds’ debuts with 1.38M viewers

“Dark Winds” is making an impact with viewers.

The AMC series debuted on Sunday, June 12, with 1.38 million viewers, which is a good showing for the cable network.

The series is filmed in New Mexico and based on Tony Hillerman’s series.

“The Blessing Way” kicked off the series in 1970 and introduced the world to Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee.

The series is set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Utah, and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee.

Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

The production filmed in Santa Fe, but will have locations in Española, Cochiti Pueblo, Tesuque Pueblo and the Navajo Nation.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed 200 New Mexico crew members and more than 275 New Mexico background and extras.

The next episode airs on Sunday, June 19, on AMC and AMC+.