 Let's take it outside: Torres headlines Friday night fight card at golf course - Albuquerque Journal

Let’s take it outside: Torres headlines Friday night fight card at golf course

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque boxer Josh “Pitbull” Torres (right)looks over at Reggie Harris, his scheduled opponent for a Teresa Tapia-promoted Friday night fight card at Paraside Hills Golf Course. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

What’s in it for Reggie Harris Jr., traveling from his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan to face a popular, far more experienced Albuquerque fighter in front of a rabidly partisan Duke City crowd?

That’s easy. For Harris, the potential for career advancement is well worth the risk of his first pro defeat.

But what’s in it for Albuquerque veteran Josh Torres, facing a younger, ambitious, unbeaten fighter who has everything to gain?

That’s easier still. It’s boxing.

“It’s my passion,” Torres (23-7-2, 14 KOs) said before weighing in for Friday’s eight-round welterweight main event, to be staged outdoors at Paradise Hills Golf Course. “It’s something I’ve always loved doing since I was a little kid.

“I picked up a pair of boxing gloves at a really young age and fell in love. So, to be able to do it at 32 years of age approaching my 33rd pro fight is just a blessing.”

Promoter Teresa Tapia hasn’t given Torres an easy task for that 33rd fight. Harris (7-0, three KOs) is coming off a victory by split decision on May 6 over previously unbeaten Rashid Stevens, a former Golden Gloves national amateur champion.

An easy task, Torres said, is not what he wants.

“It’s always exciting to challenge myself,” he said. “… This guy (Harris) is young, hungry and ambitious, so we have to use our experience. And we plan on being ready to come out victorious.”

Harris – no surprise here – has precisely the same plan.

“I know what I’ve got to do,” said Harris, 28. “(Torres is) more experienced as a boxer. … I know that coming into a guy’s backyard, I’m not saying it’s biased, but you’ve got to come in and hurt a person.

“Don’t leave it to the judges. You’re always told, don’t leave it to the judges.”

The Tapia Promotions card is being staged in observance of Albuquerque boxing legend Johnny Tapia’s death 10 years ago on May 27. Tapia was Torres’ trainer before the five-time world champion’s passing. Torres was a pallbearer at Tapia’s funeral service.

That’s more motivation for Torres, Harris said – which he plans to see and raise.

“He’s gonna have that pride, in that he’s fighting for the anniversary of his old coach,” Harris said. “So you’ve got to come in mean and green, like The Hulk.”

Torres said he’s fought outdoors twice, with mixed results. In 2014, he defeated Francisco Lira by second-round knockout on a Teresa Tapia-promoted card at the former Hotel Cascada. The following year, he lost by majority decision to Cameron Krael at Fire and Ice Park in Grants.

“So, it’s not new to me,” he said. “… Once you’re in there and the bell rings and you take that first punch, everything else goes out the window. It’s just another fight.”

Torres weighed in on Thursday at 146.4 pounds. Harris weighed 148.8 pounds, 1.8 pounds above the contracted weight. The discrepancy was not expected to impact the fight.

An amateur card, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., will precede the pro card. The amateur card includes Nicco Tapia, son of Johnny and Teresa, and features bouts that will fill out the roster for New Mexico’s Golden Gloves regionals team.

Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego-Ortega flexes for the cameras during a press conference Thursday afternoon at The Office Bar & Grill. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

GLOVES OFF: Friday’s card includes Albuquerque’s first sanctioned bare-knuckle bout, matching Wyoming’s Terrance Brown (2-4 as a boxer, 3-1 in bare-knuckle fights) and Virginian Christopher Zakhari (4-2 as an MMA fighter).

NEXT FOR PEREZ: Albuquerque super flyweight Abraham Perez (3-0, two KOs) is scheduled to face Mexican veteran – make that mega-veteran – Alejandro Moreno (24-49-3, 11 KOs) Saturday in a scheduled six-round bout on an Isidro Castillo-promoted card at Ruidoso Downs.

Castillo’s main event features Amarillo, Texas junior welterweight Abel Navarette (7-0, five KOs) in a six-round bout against El Paso’s Armando Rodriguez (4-2, one KO).

Moreno, Perez’s opponent, has lost his last 20 fights.

Friday
Pro Boxing, Paradise Hills Golf Course (outdoors): Josh Torres vs. Reggie Harris Jr., Matthew Griego-Ortega vs. Gilberto Mendoza, several other bouts. Tickets: $25-$75, limited number available at the door

Home » From the newspaper » Let’s take it outside: Torres headlines Friday night fight card at golf course

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Let's take it outside: Torres headlines Friday night fight ...
Boxing/MMA
What's in it for Reggie Harris ... What's in it for Reggie Harris Jr., traveling from his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan to ...
2
Means-Cerrone may just have to wait (forever)
Boxing/MMA
The first thing Tim Means did ... The first thing Tim Means did in a Wednesday phone interview was to figuratively pour a bucket of ic ...
3
Look who's back: Duke City's Griego-Ortega
Boxing/MMA
It has been an eventful past ... It has been an eventful past 26 months for Albuquerque boxer Matthew Griego-Ortega, principally miss ...
4
Holly Holm credits team, family during induction
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque's Holly Holm showed emotion when ... Albuquerque's Holly Holm showed emotion when she talked about her team, the loyalty of her manager/promoter Lenny Fresquez and coach Mike Winklejohn during her ...
5
MMA: Garcia loses by TKO
All In
In Singapore, China’s Hayishaer Maheshate caught ... In Singapore, China’s Hayishaer Maheshate caught Steve Garcia with a counter right hand, defeating the Albuquerque MMA lightweight Saturday by first-round TKO. After the ...
6
Combat sports notes: MMA fighter Garcia has come -- ...
Boxing/MMA
Many's the trash-talking combat-sports athlete who's ... Many's the trash-talking combat-sports athlete who's talked about having his/her opponent for lunch. ...
7
Combat sports: Lovato wins again
Boxing/MMA
In Denver, Albuquerque's Amanda Lovato defeated ... In Denver, Albuquerque's Amanda Lovato defeated Randee Lynn Morales by unanimous decision on Saturday in a six-round flyweight boxing match. Lovato, 1-1-1 as a ...
8
Holm drops split decision at UFC Fight Night
Boxing/MMA
so many factors to weigh, so ... so many factors to weigh, so little time. Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, two of three official judges decided Ketlen Vieira's stinging counter right ...
9
MMA: Holm-Vieira notes
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA fighter Holly Holm weighed ... Albuquerque MMA fighter Holly Holm weighed in on Friday at 135.5 pounds for her bantamweight main event against Ketlen Vieira on Saturday (5 p.m., ...