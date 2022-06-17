 APS adopts changes to dress code policy - Albuquerque Journal

APS adopts changes to dress code policy

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Erica Ho, an upcoming senior at La Cueva High School, has expressed her concerns to the Board of Education about dress policies that disproportionately impact women. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Students should be able to be comfortable in their own skin. They should also be able to express themselves with their clothes, incoming La Cueva High School senior Erica Ho says.

But sometimes, students get in trouble for that expression. And more often than not, Ho says, it’s young women who are singled out – often by dress code enforcers who say their goal is to maintain a professional, “distraction-free” environment.

“You come to school trying to express yourself, … you come to school trying to learn,” Ho said. “You’re not really thinking about if I’m showing too much skin, because that really shouldn’t be on a woman’s mind.”

So, determined to make a change, she raised her concerns with the Albuquerque Public Schools board.

On Wednesday, the board took up that very issue, and unanimously voted to change district policy with new language aimed at equal enforcement of the dress code. The policy changes came after gathering feedback for a year, an APS spokeswoman said.

Ho made an impression on some of the board members. During a discussion about dress code earlier this month, board member Josefina Domínguez referenced her in making a case that the board should do something about young women being overly disciplined or punished because of the dress code.

“Erica very articulately pointed out that it wasn’t her problem if a young man couldn’t control himself, because she was wearing spaghetti straps – that the onus was on young men,” Domínguez said. “She was spot-right-on that we shouldn’t be engaged in controlling girls’ bodies.”

The new APS policy states that students should be able to dress comfortably. It goes on to say that dress code enforcement shouldn’t lead to differential treatment based on racial identity, sex, cultural or religious identity, or “body maturity,” along with several other areas.

It also states that “students and staff are responsible for managing their own distractions without regulating another student’s dress.” Each individual school can adopt its own dress code, and that will be an opportunity for its community to have its say, district policy states.

Ho said dress code enforcement that’s justified by cultivating a professional or distraction-free workplace insinuates two things – first that women are responsible for “others sexualizing their bodies,” and second that women’s bodies do not belong in professional environments.

“In school, you’re never really confronted by a sympathetic dress coder,” Ho said. “If you’re showing too much skin, you’re typically met with degrading, condescending, scolding, or even passive-aggressive remarks … It really makes me not want to come to school.”

In fact, Ho added, pointing out a dress code issue can be more distracting than the outfit getting called out originally was.

Even when that’s not the case, she said “it should be my peers’ responsibility to stay focused on their work, rather than my responsibility to create a ‘distraction-free environment’ for them.”

Ho said she voiced her concerns to the APS board last fall, in a three-student panel which touched on several areas, including issues relating to race.

In discussing language about the discipline and dress code revisions earlier this month, district officials cited New Mexico’s iteration of the Crown Act, which was passed last year.

In language that was also adopted into policy on Wednesday, they stressed not treating a student’s hairstyle or headdress as they relate to students’ culture or race as disciplinary issues.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APS adopts changes to dress code policy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lawmakers get 'wake-up call' on bilingual education programs in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislative report shows enrollment has declined ... Legislative report shows enrollment has declined over the past decade
2
APS adopts changes to dress code policy
ABQnews Seeker
Board enacts language to allow for ... Board enacts language to allow for more equal enforcement
3
'I'm going to help people'
ABQnews Seeker
Despite a cancer diagnosis, Tina Diep ... Despite a cancer diagnosis, Tina Diep escalates efforts to assist others in her native Vietnam
4
Homes evacuated, I-40 shut down as crews battle fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
Several homes were evacuated, power lines ... Several homes were evacuated, power lines fell and traffic was at a standstill after Interstate 40 was shut down Thursday evening as firefighters battled ...
5
New Mexico prosecutor says GOP county must certify vote
ABQnews Seeker
A standoff between a Republican-dominated county ... A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state over the commission's conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results escalated ...
6
'Better Call Saul' picks up 4 TCA nominations
ABQnews Seeker
'Better Call Saul' is getting some ... 'Better Call Saul' is getting some love from the Television Critics Association. The AMC series, which is based and films in Albuquerque, picked up ...
7
Electric buses added to ABQ Ride Fleet
ABQnews Seeker
  The first five ABQ Ride ...   The first five ABQ Ride electric buses are to begin service on Albuquerque's streets starting Friday. The city intends to continue adding electric ...
8
UNM graduate student recipient of Steve Wimmer Southwest Historical ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mary Blumenschein's impact in art is ... Mary Blumenschein's impact in art is impressive. Not only did she work in illustration and jewelry design, but was part of the Taos Society ...
9
Supreme Court affirms life sentence for man who killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court on ... The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the life sentence of Nehemiah Griego for the 2013 killings of his parents and three younger ...