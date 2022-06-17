PNM grants to aid community safety

Nineteen New Mexico nonprofits will share $230,000 in Increasing Community Safety grants awarded by the PNM Resources Foundation.

The grants help support groups that are preventing things that lead to crime in the first place, said foundation director Laurie Roach.

“Part of the vision of the PNM Resources Foundation is to support New Mexico organizations that are providing the needed resources to rebuild stronger, safer, more cohesive, vibrant, participatory communities,” she said.

The grant recipients can use the funds to cover program expenses, operational expenses and to continue delivering services.

Among the organizations receiving grants are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, Casa de Salud, Heart Gallery of New Mexico Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico and the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico.

For more information about PNM Resources Foundation, or to see the complete list of Increasing Community Safety grant recipients, go to PNM.com/grants.