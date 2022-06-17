Albuquerque teen to attend UWC, Hong Kong

An Albuquerque teen has received a scholarship to continue her high school education at the Li Po Chun United World College in Hong Kong.

Emma Ramsey recently completed her sophomore year at the Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science. She was among 59 students from around the country selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarship.

The United World College, which has a campus in Montezuma, New Mexico, and 18 campuses around the world, is an international high school for students in their junior and senior years. Many of the students come from conflict regions of the world. The mission of the colleges is to unite cultures through education and help to create a peaceful, sustainable world.

The college offers an international baccalaureate — a two-year pre-university program that is among the most widely recognized secondary school diplomas around the world.

Ramsey is the daughter of Natalia Mattes and James Ramsey Jr.