Free Summer Food Service Program begins

Nutritious meals at no cost to children and youth age 18 and younger are now available through August as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Administered by the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program fills the gap created when school-based meal programs are on pause during the summer. In New Mexico, one of every five children experiences food insecurity.

“No child should have to worry about going hungry when the school year ends,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “The Summer Food Service Program ensures that all children in New Mexico can receive and benefit from healthy and nutritious meals throughout the summer months.”

There are no family income requirements to participate. Registration and enrollment are not necessary. Meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis. While each meal site serves lunch, many also provide breakfast and lunch.

There are more than 550 meal site locations around the state.

To find a meal site, go to summerfoodnm.org or call 800-328-2665.