 NM's largest county certifies election results - Albuquerque Journal

NM’s largest county certifies election results

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The Bernalillo County Commission has certified the results of the June 7 primary election. (Chancey Bush/ Journal)

The Bernalillo County Commission has voted to certify the results of the June 7 primary election.

The commission — acting in its role as the canvassing board — voted 4-0 to certify the results.

Multiple members noted they had received correspondence asking them not to certify, but that they maintained confidence in the county’s process.

Commissioner Walt Benson said he had spoken to constituents who had raised concerns, but also to County Clerk Linda Stover, whose office ran the election. He said he was satisfied it was secure.

“There’s been no evidence presented that in Bernalillo County that unethical practices happened,” said Benson, the only Republican on the commission.

“No evidence at all.”

Charlene Pyskoty, the only current commissioner up for reelection this year, lost in the June 7 primary and will leave office at year’s end. But she said she trusted the county’s system even if the outcome was not what she’d wanted to see.

“I have dug into those questions that were in those emails and I’m really satisfied (with) the knowledge that these are clean elections that we run here at Bernalillo County,” Pyskoty said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM’s largest county certifies election results

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM's largest county certifies election results
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Commission has voted ... The Bernalillo County Commission has voted to certify the results of the June 7 primary election. The commission — acting in its role as ...
2
Free Summer Food Service Program begins
ABQnews Seeker
Nutritious meals at no cost to ... Nutritious meals at no cost to children and youth age 18 and younger are now available through August as part of the Summer Food ...
3
Albuquerque teen to attend UWC, Hong Kong
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque teen has received a ... An Albuquerque teen has received a scholarship to continue her high school education at the Li Po Chun United World College in Hong Kong. ...
4
I-40 reopened after crews douse fire in Carnuel
ABQnews Seeker
Interstate 40 was reopened near Carnuel ... Interstate 40 was reopened near Carnuel Friday morning following a brush fire that downed power lines and evacuated homes in the area. The Bernalillo ...
5
Lawmakers get 'wake-up call' on bilingual education programs in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislative report shows enrollment has declined ... Legislative report shows enrollment has declined over the past decade
6
APS adopts changes to dress code policy
ABQnews Seeker
Board enacts language to allow for ... Board enacts language to allow for more equal enforcement
7
Saving a 'little silver fish' makes a tangible difference
ABQnews Seeker
One missing piece in the ecosystem ... One missing piece in the ecosystem could cause a collapse
8
Nuclear Regulatory Commission slows decision about Church Rock uranium
ABQnews Seeker
Navajo officials object to proposed cleanup ... Navajo officials object to proposed cleanup plan
9
ABQ judge orders timely decision on Tucumcari horseracing license
ABQnews Seeker
Racing Commission has 90 days to ... Racing Commission has 90 days to act on the request