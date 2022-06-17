NM’s largest county certifies election results

The Bernalillo County Commission has voted to certify the results of the June 7 primary election.

The commission — acting in its role as the canvassing board — voted 4-0 to certify the results.

Multiple members noted they had received correspondence asking them not to certify, but that they maintained confidence in the county’s process.

Commissioner Walt Benson said he had spoken to constituents who had raised concerns, but also to County Clerk Linda Stover, whose office ran the election. He said he was satisfied it was secure.

“There’s been no evidence presented that in Bernalillo County that unethical practices happened,” said Benson, the only Republican on the commission.

“No evidence at all.”

Charlene Pyskoty, the only current commissioner up for reelection this year, lost in the June 7 primary and will leave office at year’s end. But she said she trusted the county’s system even if the outcome was not what she’d wanted to see.

“I have dug into those questions that were in those emails and I’m really satisfied (with) the knowledge that these are clean elections that we run here at Bernalillo County,” Pyskoty said.