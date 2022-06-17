Northern NM prepares for post-fire floods

Northern New Mexico communities are preparing for the threat of post-fire floods this weekend as the state enters monsoon season.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that firefighters, county sheriff’s deputies and State Police have been knocking on doors this week to warn residents of possible flooding.

“We don’t want anyone to panic — we are not panicked,” Lujan Grisham said during a Friday morning news conference. “But we recognize the risk here, and the potential for flooding is high.”

The largest area facing flooding threats is in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burn scar.

As of Friday morning, the blaze is 340,980 acres and 72% contained.

State forester Laura McCarthy said that Mora County has received two semi-truck loads of collapsible flood barriers.

“There will be impacts to water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, farms and fields, and outdoor recreation areas,” McCarthy said.

Federal agencies have delivered thousands of sandbags to Mora and San Miguel counties.

In San Miguel County, crews are working to protect Peterson Reservoir near Las Vegas from ash and debris.

Foresters are placing burned trees across steep slopes to stabilize the burned soil.

Debris nets, erosion walls and temporary dams are aimed at slowing runoff and preventing ash and burned trees from entering local water supplies.

Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District, said the Gallinas Watershed work is funded by a $7 million Army Corps contract with North Wind Site Services.

“All of our work right now in the Gallinas Canyon is focused on protecting the water infrastructure for Las Vegas,” Stevens said.

The state has flood evacuation shelters at Peñasco High School, Abe Montoya Rec Center in Las Vegas and Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe.

Residents without vehicles who need help evacuating from post-fire floods should call 800-432-2080.

Lujan Grisham said that evacuating from floods can be a more complicated process than in a fire zone.

“In a flood with water coming in so many directions, it can take out our evacuation routes,” she said. “So we need folks to do that earlier, not later.”

New Mexico Homeland Security and Emergency Management Secretary David Dye said the state is restoring cell tower service to Mora so that fire-impacted residents receive emergency flood alerts.

“We’re also distributing weather radios,” Dye said.

The rainfall is a mixed bag for crews still battling the blaze.

Storms may help douse smaller spot fires. But heavy rainfall could cause other problems on the burned landscape.

Fire operations section chief Jayson Coil, who is overseeing the blaze’s northern zone, warned residents on Friday morning not to drive through floodwaters and debri flows in burned areas.

“This is probably the most complex this incident has been since we got here,” Coil said.