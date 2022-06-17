BCSO IDs recent homicide victims

Deputies identified two men killed this month in Bernalillo County.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, said the deaths of Timothy Johnson Jr., 23, and Victor Atienzo, 32, are being investigated as homicides. Neither case has been solved.

Deputies responded overnight Wednesday to a shooting at a Circle K on Coors and Gun Club SW and found Johnson injured with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

The, on June 8, deputies responded to reports of a dead man in the area of Pajarito Mesa and found Atienzo’s body.

Navarro said anyone with information on either case is asked to email BCSO at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.