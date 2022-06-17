City to observe World Refugee Day

The City of Albuquerque will observe World Refugee Day on Monday, from 5-8 p.m., with free events on Civic Plaza.

Featured will be a screening of the documentary, “Captains of Za’atari,” which chronicles the story of two friends trapped in the Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan and who dream of becoming professional soccer players.

New Mexico United will be hosting a soccer clinic as part of the events.

There will also be speakers, vendors, kids crafting activities, ethnic foods and food trucks.

This event is being organized by the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, United Nations Refugee Agency, Lutheran Family Services and New Mexico Somos Unidos Foundation.