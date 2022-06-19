D.C. measures would undercut innovators and NM

America’s intrinsic spirit of innovation distinguishes us as an unparalleled driver of progress. That spirit is driven by America’s culture of encouraged risk-taking, praise for hard work, and forward-looking optimism. Nowhere is this innovative edge greater than in America’s world-leading technology industry, which embraces America’s can-do spirit to dream big, creating an entrepreneurial environment that helps U.S.-based companies flourish.

Indeed, America’s technology industry has boosted the economies of every U.S. state and benefitted its entire population as the vast majority has relied on technology every day.

When Congress considers measures that would undercut innovation – such as S.2992 the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act” from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota – every American from New Mexico to Washington, D.C. should be concerned. In this case, the anti-innovation legislation currently under consideration would arbitrarily and negatively handicap America’s tech industry and hurt families, farmers and small businesses across New Mexico.

American innovation is vital for our economy. According to The Bureau of Economic Analysis, the digital economy accounted for nearly 7% of U.S. GDP in recent years as well as a driver of more than 5.1 million American jobs. Meanwhile, more than 80% of small businesses benefit from at least one major digital platform to provide information to and reach legacy and new customers.

In New Mexico, the technology sector represents nearly 8% of our total workforce. We also proudly lead the nation in Latino representation in tech jobs, with Hispanic Americans comprising 31% of all tech employees in the state.

During my time as governor, my administration worked tirelessly to make New Mexico’s economy more competitive for jobs and new investments. Because of our policies, we received investments from national and global companies like Netflix, Facebook, and SafeLite – all of which moved major operations to New Mexico. At the same time, homegrown cutting-edge businesses like RS21, Skorpios, Descartes Labs and others expanded and thrived.

It’s imperative that we not pursue legislation if it will harm America’s technological edge, impact our companies’ ability to compete with foreign competitors, or have any negative impact on hard-working New Mexicans.

As Congress considers anti-innovation legislation, they must recognize that America’s tech innovators are an essential part of U.S. economic health, national security and individual freedoms.

Technology has improved the lives of many and helped create a more connected and open world – one where the fundamental rights of freedom of expression thrive despite threats from nefarious foreign governments that seek to tear us down.

As policymakers consider the rules and laws that govern innovators, they must encourage big dreams – not big obstacles – by protecting American values of openness, accessibility and freedom of expression. These are essential contributors to America’s global competitive advantage.