 New Mexico's cannabis division director resigns - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s cannabis division director resigns

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Kristen Thomson was director of the Cannabis Control Division, an arm of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. She resigned on Thursday, a spokeswoman said. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Kristen Thomson is out as the director of the Cannabis Control Division.

In an email to the Journal on Friday, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Spokeswoman Bernice Geiger said Thomson submitted her resignation on Thursday. Her resignation was effective at that time, Geiger added, and she didn’t give a reason for Thomson’s resignation. Thomson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“We thank Kristen (Thomson) for her service to the Cannabis Control Division and the State of New Mexico and wish her success in her future endeavors,” Geiger said.

In the meantime, Carolina Barrera will serve as interim director, Geiger said in an email. Barrera worked as deputy director of business operations under Thomson.

Thomson joined the CCD in November as its first director after legislators passed the Cannabis Regulation Act — which prompted the creation of the division to handle all matters related to licensing and permitting and other cannabis industry matters.

Thomson came from a lobbying background, having most recently worked with The Green Solution before joining the division. She was also a driving force in getting medical cannabis stores legally recognized in the City of Denver and Colorado more than a decade ago.

In November, Thomson was making an annual salary of $105,000.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico’s cannabis division director resigns

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico's cannabis division director resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Kristen Thomson led the new division ... Kristen Thomson led the new division for less than eight months
2
DWI officer seriously injured by alleged drunken driver in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say an officer was ... Albuquerque police say an officer was hospitalized with several broken bones and other injuries after being hit by a drunken driver early Friday morning ...
3
Sadness can bring happiness – find out how
ABQnews Seeker
Life is precious, especially those shared ... Life is precious, especially those shared with joy and acceptance. As Cheryl sat on the deck to meditate, Poupon waited for her at the ...
4
Keller carries on with State of the City gathering
ABQnews Seeker
Rising COVID-19 case counts have prompted ... Rising COVID-19 case counts have prompted both the Albuquerque City Council and the Bernalillo County Commission to move their normal public meetings online only ...
5
Griffin avoids prison in Capitol riot
ABQnews Seeker
An elected official who is a ... An elected official who is a central figure in a New Mexico county's refusal to certify recent election results based on debunked conspiracy theories ...
6
Northern NM prepares for post-fire floods
ABQnews Seeker
Northern New Mexico communities are preparing ... Northern New Mexico communities are preparing for the threat of post-fire floods this weekend as the state enters monsoon season. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ...
7
APS superintendent gets a pay raise
ABQnews Seeker
However, board decides contract will not ... However, board decides contract will not be extended by an additional year
8
I-40 reopened after crews douse fire in Carnuel
ABQnews Seeker
Interstate 40 was reopened near Carnuel ... Interstate 40 was reopened near Carnuel Friday morning following a brush fire that downed power lines, destroyed structures and evacuated homes in the area. ...
9
City to observe World Refugee Day
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque will observe ... The City of Albuquerque will observe World Refugee Day on Monday, from 5-8 p.m., with free events on Civic Plaza. Featured will be a ...