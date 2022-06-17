New Mexico’s cannabis division director resigns

Kristen Thomson is out as the director of the Cannabis Control Division.

In an email to the Journal on Friday, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Spokeswoman Bernice Geiger said Thomson submitted her resignation on Thursday. Her resignation was effective at that time, Geiger added, and she didn’t give a reason for Thomson’s resignation. Thomson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“We thank Kristen (Thomson) for her service to the Cannabis Control Division and the State of New Mexico and wish her success in her future endeavors,” Geiger said.

In the meantime, Carolina Barrera will serve as interim director, Geiger said in an email. Barrera worked as deputy director of business operations under Thomson.

Thomson joined the CCD in November as its first director after legislators passed the Cannabis Regulation Act — which prompted the creation of the division to handle all matters related to licensing and permitting and other cannabis industry matters.

Thomson came from a lobbying background, having most recently worked with The Green Solution before joining the division. She was also a driving force in getting medical cannabis stores legally recognized in the City of Denver and Colorado more than a decade ago.

In November, Thomson was making an annual salary of $105,000.