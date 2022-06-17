Keller carries on with State of the City gathering

Rising COVID-19 case counts have prompted both the Albuquerque City Council and the Bernalillo County Commission to move their normal public meetings online only next week.

But that will not stop Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller from proceeding with his planned State of the City Address and “community expo and celebration” also set for next week.

The pandemic had forced Keller — whose first two SOTC addresses were turned into large, public gatherings — to record last year’s version on video. The city had hailed this year’s event, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25 at the Rail Yards, as a return to form.

“We are thrilled to be back in person for this year’s event. Enjoy the beautiful Albuquerque Rail Yards and celebrate our city, together,” the city says on its website.

Described as a chance for residents to “connect with city departments and our partner organizations,” the event will also feature food trucks and live entertainment.

New Mexico has seen COVID-19 infections and related hospital admissions climb in recent weeks. Keller himself tested positive for the virus and isolated last week.

City Council and County Commission officials cited the current COVID-19 climate for their respective decisions not to hold their regularly scheduled public meetings in-person next week. Both will conduct their meetings on Zoom. They had turned to the format early in the pandemic and had only resumed in-person sessions in March.

Despite the public meetings going virtual, Keller’s office said the SOTC show will go on as planned.

“We chose the Rail Yards as the site for State of the City because it has lots of outdoor space, large warehouse style rooms, good ventilation and allows for social distancing,” Keller’s interim communications director Daniel Jiron said in a written statement. “The City will make available face masks to those who want them and have sanitizing stations throughout the facility.”

He said GOV-TV will also live-stream the event for those who’d prefer to view it remotely.