Gas can-carrying man robs ABQ bank

He was apparently out of fuel — and funds.

The FBI says a man toting a gas can robbed a bank just east of Downtown midday Friday.

Dubbed the “Out of Gas Robber” in an FBI news release, the agency says the man walked into the Bank of the West branch at 500 Martin Luther King Jr. NE around 12:20 p.m. and verbally demanded money from a teller.

“The robber received an undisclosed sum of money and left the bank,” the FBI said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic and around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds. He had a black bandana on his head and wore a white tank top, khaki pants and silver cross on a necklace while carrying a red gas can and lime-green bag.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.