Isotopes rained out; doubleheader planned for Saturday

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Salt Lake (DH)

5 p.m. (first game), Isotopes Park,

610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Pride Night/postgame fireworks

PROBABLES: Bees LHP Jhonathan Diaz (3-0, 3.78)/RHP Cesar Valdez (5-2, 2.80) vs. Isotopes RHP Jose Ureña (0-1, 13.50)/RHP Riley Smith (1-1, 6.90)

FRIDAY: The scheduled game between the host Isotopes and Salt Lake was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) Saturday. The opener will start at 5 p.m. with a 30-minute break between games. Gates open at 4 p.m.

THURSDAY: Bret Boswell homered and drove in three runs, Zach Neal pitched six solid innings and the Isotopes pulled out an 8-6 win over Salt Lake.

TRANSACTION: The parent Colorado Rockies on Friday called up INF Alan Trejo and optioned OF Sam Hilliard to Albuquerque.

NOTES: The Isotopes go into Saturday’s doubleheader riding a four-game winning streak, which equals their longest of the season. … Catcher Carlos Perez had two hits Thursday to extend his on-base streak to 28 games. It is the longest current streak in the PCL, dating to April 27. … Third baseman Elehuris Montero extended his Triple-A hitting streak to 12 games with three hits Thursday. It was tied for the longest current PCL streak going into Friday’s games.

(Click here for updated Pacific Coast League standings.)

