 Briefcase: Morgan Stanley announces senior vice president promotion - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Morgan Stanley announces senior vice president promotion

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Jake Tolk

Jake Tolk, CFA, has been promoted to senior vice president and senior portfolio management director at Morgan Stanley.

Tolk works with the Compass Rose Group in the firm’s wealth management office in Albuquerque. A summa cum laude graduate of New Mexico Tech, Tolk is a published author in the International Journal of Finance and Economics. He also has an extensive computer science background, having programmed operating systems for remote nuclear weapons monitoring and complex financial simulations.

Morgan Stanley provides investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services across more than 41 countries.

