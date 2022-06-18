Briefcase: Advertising firm hires marketing assistant

Kayla Torres has been hired as marketing assistant at Sunny505.

Torres brings marketing and graphic design experience from her previous positions at Zia Auto, The Waite Company and freelancing as KB Designs. As part of her freelance work, she worked with such clients as Rio Grande Credit Union, PNM and Avangrid, and nonprofit organizations.

Torres earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and communications from the University of New Mexico in 2018. She is a recent recipient of the digital media marketing certificate from Central New Mexico Community College.