Briefcase: High Mesa Consulting Group names new hire

Jacobo J. Pacheco, NMPS and CFedS, has joined High Mesa Consulting Group.

Pacheco has been a member of the surveying and mapping community for 20 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in surveying engineering from New Mexico State University. Throughout his career, Pacheco’s responsibilities have included direct oversight and personal supervision of all survey-related work, client relations, project management, project planning, resource management, program management and quality control.

High Mesa Consulting Group was established in 1977, and serves the surveying, civil engineering and subsurface utility engineering communities in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Utah and Oklahoma.