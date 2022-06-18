 Briefcase: Health information exchange announces new hires - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Health information exchange announces new hires

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

SYNCRONYS has announced three new hires

Mark Norby been hired as privacy and security officer. Norby brings nearly 20 years of experience in information technology and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance to his new role. Prior to joining SYNCRONYS, he served as the corporate privacy officer and interim vice president of information technology for Comagine Health, a health care consulting firm in Seattle. This followed several years of providing HIPAA compliance and IT security consulting services to hundreds of hospitals and clinics throughout the western U.S.

Benton Dwight has joined the company as a customer relationship manager. In this role, Dwight is responsible for developing relationships and supporting a portfolio of SYNCRONYS clients. His focus will be private medical clinics, including behavioral health, in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Santa Fe counties, as well as health insurance companies in New Mexico. Dwight comes to SYNCRONYS after serving many years in health care as a pharmacy technician, healthcare coordinator, and in sales and business development. Most recently, Dwight was the business development manager for Rich Ford dealership.

Michael Apodaca has joined the firm as an information technology systems administrator. With over 20 years’ experience, Apodaca has worked in the health care sector, as well as the tech industry, in a variety of IT-related positions. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, having started as a technician with AOL and, most recently, as a junior service administrator at Intel, and as the owner/operator of his own audio recording business.

SYNCRONYS is the state of New Mexico’s designated health information exchange.

 

