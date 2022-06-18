Briefcase: Ted Turner Reserves names new vice president of sales, marketing

Lindsay Curry has been hired as vice president of sales and marketing at Ted Turner Reserves.

Curry will lead a group of hospitality professionals to include sales, marketing, revenue and reservations, for four Ted Turner Reserves properties in New Mexico: Vermejo in Raton, Ladder in Caballo, Armendaris in Engle and Sierra Grande in Truth or Consequences. Curry brings to her position more than 20 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience, most recently serving as vice president of sales for the Enchantment Group in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Curry is past president of the Southwest Chapter of Society of Incentive Travel Executives, and currently holds an advisory board position with University of California Irvine, Division of Continuing Education’s Customer Experience Program. She is also an active volunteer, serving as the current director of social media for the National Cervical Cancer Coalition’s Southwest Regional Chapter, as well as working with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.