 SFPD: 70-year-old woman shot in the leg in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

SFPD: 70-year-old woman shot in the leg in Santa Fe

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A 70-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday morning in Santa Fe.

Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department said the woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. He said the case remains under investigation.

Valdez said police responded around 6:20 a.m. to reports of a gunfire in the 600 block of Gomez, near Paseo de Peralta and Cerrillos. He said the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

“The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” Valdez said. “Details are still limited, however, initial reports indicated a possible argument in the area prior to the gunshots.”

He said anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at (505)428-3710.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » SFPD: 70-year-old woman shot in the leg in Santa Fe

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Behind the raw public frustration and ... Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something ...
2
Tavern specializing in ‘comfort food’ opens at Avanyu Plaza
ABQnews Seeker
Changes are a-coming to the Indian ... Changes are a-coming to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. The center, located near 12th Street and Interstate 40, is continuing its roll ...
3
Black-owned beauty supply shop paving way in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's note: In honor of Juneteenth, ... Editor's note: In honor of Juneteenth, the Albuquerque Journal is highlighting Black-owned bus ...
4
SFPD: 70-year-old woman shot in the leg in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 70-year-old woman was shot and ... A 70-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday morning in Santa Fe. Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department said the ...
5
New Mexico's aggressive pursuit of hydrogen reignites debate
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has doubled down on efforts to build a hydrogen e ...
6
AI's abilities may grow, but will never attain humanity
ABQnews Seeker
Artificial intelligence is occupying an increasingly ... Artificial intelligence is occupying an increasingly consequential role in our economy and culture. ...
7
After McBride Fire, Ruidoso business is mixed
ABQnews Seeker
Community urges visitors to return and ... Community urges visitors to return and 'enjoy the beautiful mountain town'
8
ABQ teenager receives Davis Scholarship
ABQnews Seeker
One of only 59 recipients, Emma ... One of only 59 recipients, Emma Ramsey will study at UWC in Hong Kong
9
New Mexico's cannabis division director resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Deputy Carolina Barrera to serve as ... Deputy Carolina Barrera to serve as interim director