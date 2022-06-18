Black-owned beauty supply shop paving way in ABQ

Editor’s note: In honor of Juneteenth, the Albuquerque Journal is highlighting Black-owned businesses in Albuquerque.

Hundreds of wigs and hair extensions in every style and color imaginable line the walls at Trendz Beauty Supply in northeast Albuquerque. Patrons flit in and out while employees quickly attend to customers’ needs – a speed that’s a key part of the shop’s success, said co-owner Christina Davis.

“We want to have the ultimate shopping experience. That is our goal,” said Davis, who co-owns the shop at 4301 Menaul NE with her husband, Carlos Davis. “We want you to leave (with) no questions, you’re completely knowledgeable and you feel like your money was well spent.”

The Davises are part of a thriving local Black-owned beauty supply store scene – a scene that sets Albuquerque apart from other cities across the country, where Black ownership of such shops is much more rare, the couple said.

Carlos, a professional entrepreneur who previously owned a trucking business, said he was originally inspired to enter the industry after having a negative interaction with a salesperson at another beauty supply store in Albuquerque.

The jump to a new industry paid off.

In the 12 years since opening, Trendz Beauty Supply has moved several times, ultimately moving from a 2,000-square-foot space into its current 8,000-square-foot shop, all while garnering a devoted base of clients.

The explosion in popularity of reality television stars in the last decade, like Kim Kardashian, also helped build their client base because the general public started realizing how common wigs are among celebrities of all ethnicities, Christina said.

“We have every ethnicity that shops with us,” she said. “I’ve made wigs for 5-year-olds that have alopecia that were getting bullied at school before. … We have the drag community. It’s a safe space.”

Carlos said he and Christina had to put in hard work to learn about the business along.

“There’s no blueprint, how to start up, where to find vendors, what to do, things of that nature,” Carlos said. “So we were totally clueless. Everything was trial and error.”

The couple now spends time traveling across the country to mentor others interested in entering the business.

“Now, you know, we go around mentoring and helping other people open up their stores,” Carlos said. “So we somewhat are the blueprint because of our longevity and the knowledge that we have in this industry.”