Tavern specializing in ‘comfort food’ opens at Avanyu Plaza

Changes are a-coming to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

The center, located near 12th Street and Interstate 40, is continuing its roll out of new businesses with the opening of the 12th Street Tavern, a sports bar featuring American comfort food with a New Mexican twist.

The 4,500-square-foot 12th Street Tavern joins other Avanyu Plaza eateries like Laguna Burger, Sixty-Six Acres and Dominos Pizza.

“We wanted a place that really helps us … celebrate Pueblo culture but also supports the local economy, and offers lots of job opportunities to members of the Pueblos as well as … the neighborhood,” IPCC marketing director Yvette Perez told the Journal.

Monique Fragua, IPCC chief operations officer, said the center had been looking to create a restaurant for four to five years and were looking for concept not found in the North Valley. That’s how they landed on opening a bar themed around New Mexico sports and sport stars.

“We were wanting to create an environment where people were not having to travel far and it’s kind of right in their backyard,” Fragua said. “We were hoping for a good price point and good flavors.”

Perez said the Tavern’s menu consists of “comfort food, signature cocktails, and local craft beer” with menu items like chicken wings, chicken sandwiches and green chile mac and cheese.

The 12th Street Tavern is the first in a slate of businesses set to open up this year.

A new 500-square-foot location of Rude Boy Cookies is planned to open at the end of July, and Itality, a new plant-based restaurant next to 12th Street Tavern will also open later this year.

12th Street Tavern is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit 12thstreettavern.com