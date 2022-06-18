2022-23 season includes ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Hairspray’

Popejoy Hall will host 21 productions during its upcoming season.

The Broadway touring productions of Disney’s “Aladdin” and “Dear Evan Hansen” – both of which are still on Broadway – are part of the season.

There will also be the touring production of Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Richard Thomas.

The season runs Oct. 6 through June 11, 2023, and new subscription sales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.

“Hamilton,” rescheduled from the 2021-2022 season, will also come to Popejoy in May 2023.

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and the company of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes) Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan Hansen and Jessica E. Sherman as Heidi Hansen in a scene from Dear Evan Hansen. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy ) Prev 1 of 2 Next

“I love that we’re able to bring Broadway magic and the joy of live performing arts to New Mexico. The 2022-2023 season has something for everyone. We’re ecstatic to have Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ making their New Mexico debuts, along with audience favorites, ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ returning to Popejoy,” said Fabianna Borghese Tabeling, Popejoy Hall interim director. “Additionally, through our Ovation Series, we’re presenting 16 additional shows that showcase the best from around the world.”

The Ovation Series shows start with Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” adapted and performed by Aquila Theatre on Oct. 23, and concludes with a refreshed and revitalized Piano Battle on April 16, 2023. The series aims to bring enough variety to the Popejoy stage to please many tastes.

Borghese Tabeling said “Killer Queen” and “Lucy Loves Desi” will also hit the stage during the year, completing their appearances that were delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

Subscriptions for the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at $212 for all five shows, while an Ovation Series-only subscription is available starts at $60 for four shows.

Single tickets for “Hamilton” are still available.

For more information and to purchase subscriptions, visit popejoypresents.com/subscribe.