Santa Fe High’s Waggoner named Gatorade soccer player of the year

Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year, per Gatorade’s announcement on Thursday. He is the first selection ever from Santa Fe High.

Waggoner becomes a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

The 6-foot, 160-pound junior forward led the Demons to a 22-1 record and the Class 5A state championship this past season. He had 73 goals and 16 assists, including scoring all four goals in Santa Fe’s 4-3 overtime win over Sandia High in the state final. He scored eight goals in three state tournament games. The Class 5A Player of the Year, he is also a United Soccer Coaches All-American selection.

Waggoner has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.