 Video appearing to show youngster threatened turns out to be 31-year-old woman - Albuquerque Journal

Video appearing to show youngster threatened turns out to be 31-year-old woman

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police released video on June 13 asking for help locating the vehicle shown. The apparent juvenile running from three adults turned out to be a 31-year-old woman who was arrested Friday on felony warrants and for drug possession, police said. (Source: APD)

Video released about a week ago that appeared to show a young person running in fear from a group of adults has turned out to be a 31-year-old woman, who has now been arrested on two felony warrants and for drug possession, according to Albuquerque police.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers arrested Sherriann Flores early Friday.

“Through investigation, detectives believe Flores is the person featured in a video circulated this week that was believed to be a 10-year-old boy chased by adults,” he said on Saturday.

He said witnesses identified Flores as the person being chased in the Ring security camera video — yelling that she was 10 years old.

Gallegos said Flores is believed to have been involved in attempted auto burglaries and an assault against a teenager prior to the incident caught on video.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Video appearing to show youngster threatened turns out to be 31-year-old woman

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Detectives under investigation for shooting of unarmed man
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney representing detectives says civilian investigator ... Attorney representing detectives says civilian investigator biased
2
Lawsuit filed in collision that flipped an APS school ...
ABQnews Seeker
Parents of three children injured in ... Parents of three children injured in incident name driver, Geico, APS in suit
3
Herrell doesn't vote on Supreme Court security bill
ABQnews Seeker
Heinrich, Luján applaud health care for ... Heinrich, Luján applaud health care for veterans bill; Stansbury celebrates one year in Congress
4
Feds to keep $276,590 from truck seized near border
ABQnews Seeker
$426,590 found in vehicle was not ... $426,590 found in vehicle was not from drug deal, man says
5
Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rift between Dems, rural residents rising Rift between Dems, rural residents rising
6
Black-owned beauty supply shop paving way in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Thriving store boasts hundreds of colorful ... Thriving store boasts hundreds of colorful wigs
7
Video appearing to show youngster threatened turns out to ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says woman has been arrested ... APD says woman has been arrested on two felony warrants and for drug possession
8
Tavern specializing in ‘comfort food’ opens at Avanyu Plaza
ABQnews Seeker
Changes are a-coming to the Indian ... Changes are a-coming to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. The center, located near 12th Street and Interstate 40, is continuing its roll ...
9
SFPD: 70-year-old woman shot in the leg in Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 70-year-old woman was shot and ... A 70-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday morning in Santa Fe. Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department said the ...