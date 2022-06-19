 Sports Speak Up! Readers enjoy Mickelson's U.S. Open struggles - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers enjoy Mickelson’s U.S. Open struggles

By ABQJournal News Staff

PHIL MICKELSON misses the US Open cut by a long shot. Probably way too distracted thinking about all the money he’s going to make on the LIV tour. I’m sure he’s not giving the Champion’s tour any consideration, for which he is eligible. Doing so would be playing for peanuts. His priorities are obviously $ and $ only.

— Bob, UNM Area

REGARDING PHIL missing the US Open cut and finishing ahead of only one regular tour player, he fortunately now plays 54 hole no cut “exhibitions” where it doesn’t matter how poorly he plays. The only thing missing from LIV are clowns on stilts. Enjoy defending a lie, Phil.

— Allan, ABQ

WITH A REPORTED $200 million from the Saudi’s; Phil Mickelson should have enough cash to get a new putter and putting lessons. After paying off his gambling debts of course.

— DaveS

BIG THANKS TO the ABQ Journal Sports Department — Steve Virgen & photographer Adolphe-Pierre Louis for covering the local qualifying round for the DCP, Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Always great to read good news — good kids doing something for the good of the community. Also big Thanks to the Sun Country Junior Golf Association, Cal Lanouette and staff for all their help and sponsoring of this annual event. On to Phoenix August 14 for Sub-Regional Competition for all of the players who finished in the top 3 in all age divisions.

— MV

I READ THAT Rafael Nadal had injections to play and win the French Open. Were not those injections performance enhancing? Seems odd to me.

— PAB

BECAUSE OF Megan Rapinoe I will never watch or contribute to the US Women’s soccer team. Her disgraceful comments about the USA and the president while overseas is not how an American athlete acts.

— JW

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! Readers enjoy Mickelson’s U.S. Open struggles

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! Readers enjoy Mickelson's U.S. Open struggles
Featured Sports
PHIL MICKELSON misses the US Open ... PHIL MICKELSON misses the US Open cut by a long shot. Probably way too distracted thinking about all the money he's going to make ...
2
Santa Fe High's Waggoner named Gatorade soccer player of ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High ... Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year, per Gatorade's announcement on Thursday. ...
3
Layoff doesn't slow Griego-Ortega
Featured Sports
Johnny Tapia would have been proud.Or, ... Johnny Tapia would have been proud.Or, looking down, maybe he actually was. ...
4
Torres pummels unbeaten foe; Griego-Ortega wins
Boxing/MMA
Johnny Tapia would have been proud. ... Johnny Tapia would have been proud.    Or, looking down, maybe he actually was.   ...
5
Lobo volleyball player Moldan is a super Title IX ...
College
One year from now, Alena Moldan ... One year from now, Alena Moldan will decide if she will play volleyball for one more year at the Uni ...
6
Isotopes rained out; doubleheader planned for Saturday
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Salt Lake (DH) ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Salt Lake (DH) 5 p.m. (first game), Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Pride Night/postgame fireworks PROBABLES: Bees LHP Jhonathan Diaz ...
7
Isotopes top Bees, stretch win streak to four games
Featured Sports
They call this a streak. It's ... They call this a streak. It's just a modest four-game win streak for the Albuquerque Isotopes after Thursday's 8-6 win over the visiting Salt ...
8
Let's take it outside: Torres headlines Friday night fight ...
Boxing/MMA
What's in it for Reggie Harris ... What's in it for Reggie Harris Jr., traveling from his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan to ...
9
Means-Cerrone may just have to wait (forever)
Boxing/MMA
The first thing Tim Means did ... The first thing Tim Means did in a Wednesday phone interview was to figuratively pour a bucket of ic ...