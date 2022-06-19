Sports Speak Up! Readers enjoy Mickelson’s U.S. Open struggles

PHIL MICKELSON misses the US Open cut by a long shot. Probably way too distracted thinking about all the money he’s going to make on the LIV tour. I’m sure he’s not giving the Champion’s tour any consideration, for which he is eligible. Doing so would be playing for peanuts. His priorities are obviously $ and $ only.

— Bob, UNM Area

REGARDING PHIL missing the US Open cut and finishing ahead of only one regular tour player, he fortunately now plays 54 hole no cut “exhibitions” where it doesn’t matter how poorly he plays. The only thing missing from LIV are clowns on stilts. Enjoy defending a lie, Phil.

— Allan, ABQ

WITH A REPORTED $200 million from the Saudi’s; Phil Mickelson should have enough cash to get a new putter and putting lessons. After paying off his gambling debts of course.

— DaveS

BIG THANKS TO the ABQ Journal Sports Department — Steve Virgen & photographer Adolphe-Pierre Louis for covering the local qualifying round for the DCP, Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Always great to read good news — good kids doing something for the good of the community. Also big Thanks to the Sun Country Junior Golf Association, Cal Lanouette and staff for all their help and sponsoring of this annual event. On to Phoenix August 14 for Sub-Regional Competition for all of the players who finished in the top 3 in all age divisions.

— MV

I READ THAT Rafael Nadal had injections to play and win the French Open. Were not those injections performance enhancing? Seems odd to me.

— PAB

BECAUSE OF Megan Rapinoe I will never watch or contribute to the US Women’s soccer team. Her disgraceful comments about the USA and the president while overseas is not how an American athlete acts.

— JW