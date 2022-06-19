MMA: Means loses; no fight (again) for Cowboy

AUSTIN, Texas — Moriarty MMA welterweight Tim Means lost to Kevin Holland (23-7) by second-round submission (D’Arce choke) Saturday on a UFC Fight Night card.

Means (32-13-1) got off to a solid star, in round one, scoring an early takedown and seemingly matching Holland in standup. But later in the round, Holland’s quickness and more powerful strikes — he has campaigned at middleweight (185 pounds) for most of his pro career — began to tell.

In the decisive second round, a Holland right hand stunned Means, enabling Holland to secure the choke and the tap-out at 1:28.

“I didn’t get it done tonight,” Means posted on Instagram. “Hats off to (Holland) till next time.”

NO COWBOY: Maybe it’s just not meant to be.

A scheduled Saturday fight between Edgewood lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16) and Joe Lauzon (28-15) was scratched when Lauzon’s knee locked up at Friday’s weigh-in.

This, after a scheduled May 7 fight between the two in Phoenix was scratched on fight day after Cerrone was unable to recover from a case of food poisoning. Bad tacos, it was reported were the culprit.

On Saturday, though too late to get the fight rescheduled, Lauzon said his knee was fine. The problem was a dislocation, he said, and he was able to pop the joint back in after seeing a video of the necessary process.