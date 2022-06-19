Herrell doesn’t vote on Supreme Court security bill

A congressional effort to beef up security for members of the U.S. Supreme Court received broad bipartisan support.

But a member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation skipped the vote, which was spearheaded by members of her party.

Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, the lone Republican member of the state’s delegation, didn’t vote on the security measure. The bill was introduced after a California man was arrested with a gun, knife, pepper spray and other tools close to the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by former President Trump.

The man has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder of a United States justice, according to the L.A. Times.

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act grants the Supreme Court of the United States security equivalent to the legislative and executive branches.

It cleared the Senate by unanimous consent and easily passed the House 396-27. All the House members who voted against the bill were Democrats.

New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez all supported the act.

Herrell was one of four representatives who didn’t vote.

Her office didn’t respond to emails asking why she didn’t take a stance on the measure. But her Twitter account may offer some evidence as to why.

The day after the vote was taken, Herrell posted a photo on Twitter that showed her arm in some sort of cast or sling.

“Ouch! The dangers of serving in Congress,” she said. “I gave my arm a whack while running between meetings on Capitol Hill, so I’ll be working one-handed for a little bit!”

VET CARE: Democrats Heinrich and Luján on Thursday applauded the Senate passage of a bill that would provide health care to military veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Heinrich was among the lawmakers who held a news conference to tout the benefits of the bill, which passed the Senate 84-14. It now heads to the House of Representatives.

“These burn pits have put so many of our former service members in a position where sometimes they have to fight for a breath,” Heinrich said. “They shouldn’t have to fight for coverage at the” Department of Veterans Affairs.

ONE YEAR: Stansbury marked her one-year anniversary in Congress last week.

The Democratic representative was picked by voters in a special election to finish former Rep. Deb Haaland’s term after Haaland was confirmed as interior secretary.

In a news release, Stansbury said in the last year she introduced seven pieces of “original legislation” and co-sponsored more than 300 bills.

“I’m honored to serve in Congress and it’s been an incredible year,” she said. “I promise to continue working and fighting every single day to make sure every New Mexican has an opportunity to thrive.”

