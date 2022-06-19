Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader

Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 with an RBI single to left while Riley Smith tossed a shutout

in Game 2 as the host Isotopes swept the twin bill over the Bees Saturday night. The scores were 6-5 and 4-0.

The last out of the second game came just after midnight. The doubleheader, necessitated by a rainout on Friday night, was delayed by more just over two hours from its scheduled 5:05 p.m. Saturday start.

The Isotopes set off the scheduled fireworks show between games Saturday night.

In Game 1, the Isotopes tallied 12 hits, one homer, one triple and one double. Morales had a game-high four hits and the walk-off RBI. Coco Montes recorded three hits and scored a run. New Mexico State alumnus LJ Hatch homered while Wynton Bernard tallied two RBI.

In the second game, Smith tossed seven shutout innings while Elehuris Montero tallied three RBI,

including a two-run homer.

Albuquerque has won six games in a row.

The 2:06 rain delay is the third-longest in Isotopes Park history. The longest was 2:45 on Aug. 9, 2019, which resulted in a 9:20 pm first pitch.

-Game 2 started at 10:20 pm—the latest first pitch time in Isotopes Park history.

-Sunday: The Isotopes and Bees will play the series finale at 6:05 p.m.. Albuquerque is scheduled to send Brandon Gold to the mound while Salt Lake is expected to start Jason Junk.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score