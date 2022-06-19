 Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader

By ABQJournal News Staff

Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 with an RBI single to left while Riley Smith tossed a shutout

in Game 2 as the host Isotopes swept the twin bill over the Bees Saturday night. The scores were 6-5 and 4-0.

The last out of the second game came just after midnight. The doubleheader, necessitated by a rainout on Friday night, was delayed by more just over two hours from its scheduled 5:05 p.m. Saturday start.

The Isotopes set off the scheduled fireworks show between games Saturday night.

In Game 1,  the Isotopes tallied 12 hits, one homer, one triple and one double. Morales had a game-high four hits and the walk-off RBI. Coco Montes recorded three hits and scored a run. New Mexico State alumnus LJ Hatch homered while Wynton Bernard tallied two RBI.

In the second game, Smith tossed seven shutout innings while Elehuris Montero tallied three RBI,

including a two-run homer.

Albuquerque has won six games in a row.

The 2:06 rain delay is the third-longest in Isotopes Park history. The longest was 2:45 on Aug. 9, 2019, which resulted in a 9:20 pm first pitch.

-Game 2 started at 10:20 pm—the latest first pitch time in Isotopes Park history.

-Sunday: The Isotopes and Bees will play the series finale at 6:05 p.m.. Albuquerque is scheduled to send Brandon Gold to the mound while Salt Lake is expected to start Jason Junk.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

 

Home » Sports » Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader
Featured Sports
Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 ... Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 with an RBI single to left while Riley Smith tossed a shutout in Game 2 as the host ...
2
Noa Seligman: On Father's Day, the Field of Dreams ...
Featured Sports
(Editor's note: Noah Seligman is a ... (Editor's note: Noah Seligman is a Journal contributor.) We drove to Iowa for reasons you can't even fathom. On Father's Day weekend in 1991 ...
3
Boxing: 'Pitbull' enjoyed putting on a show in victory
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque boxer Josh Torres' ring nickname ... Albuquerque boxer Josh Torres' ring nickname is "Pitbull," descriptive of his toughness and willingn ...
4
Youth soccer: United White is a proud representative of ...
Featured Sports
Although the American Youth Soccer Organization ... Although the American Youth Soccer Organization is the oldest of the national youth soccer organizat ...
5
Attalla and son to work in the (ball)yard on ...
Featured Sports
Ed Attalla doesn’t like showing it ... Ed Attalla doesn’t like showing it around the ballpark. He’s an old-school type that way. But the first-year head groundskeeper for the Albuquerque Isotopes ...
6
Title IX: Landmark federal law has changed landscape of ...
College
When Title IX was signed into ... When Title IX was signed into law 50 years ago, sex-based discrimination in federally funded educati ...
7
Sports Speak Up! Readers enjoy Mickelson's U.S. Open struggles
Featured Sports
PHIL MICKELSON misses the US Open ... PHIL MICKELSON misses the US Open cut by a long shot. Probably way too distracted thinking about all the money he's going to make ...
8
Santa Fe High's Waggoner named Gatorade soccer player of ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High ... Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year, per Gatorade's announcement on Thursday. ...
9
Layoff doesn't slow Griego-Ortega
Featured Sports
Johnny Tapia would have been proud.Or, ... Johnny Tapia would have been proud.Or, looking down, maybe he actually was. ...