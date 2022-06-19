 Boxing: Perez wins at the Downs - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Perez wins at the Downs

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

RUIDOSO DOWNS — Albuquerque super flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Mexican veteran Alejandro Moreno by six-round unanimous decision Saturday on a professional card promoted by Hobbs’ Isidro Castillo.

All three judges scored every round — 60-54 — for Perez, who improved his record to 4-0 with two knockouts. Moreno (24-50-3, 11 KOs) lost for the 21st time in a row.

It was an easy victory for Perez, a 2019 Golden Gloves and 2020 USA Boxing national and Olympic Trials champion.

The difficult task, though, was penetrating the defense of a defensive-minded opponent.

Perez did so with moderate success in the first four rounds, winning each round primarily with an accurate left jab. Then, with four rounds in the bank and Moreno opening up ever so slightly, Perez went to work — landing some impressive power shots in rounds five and six.

