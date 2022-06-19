Ceramic Animal settles into the ‘sweet unknown’

Chris Regan has the afternoon off before a show in Palm Springs, California.

And he uses the time to relax and drink some iced tea.

“It was refreshing,” he says. “It’s been an amazing tour so far.”

Regan is one-fifth of the rock band Ceramic Animal. Joining Regan is the band are his brothers Erik and Elliott, as well as Anthony Marchione and Dallas Hosey.

Ceramic Animal is touring in support of its fourth album, “Sweet Unknown,” which was released on March 2. The band will make a stop at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company on Tuesday, June 21.

The band worked with The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach on the album.

“Working with Dan was like nothing we’ve done before,” Regan says. “We had put out three previous albums all on our own. With Dan, we were in a studio and writing with him. He produced the whole album.”

Ceramic Animal was founded in historic Doylestown, Pennsylvania — about an hour north of Philadelphia.

The band is known for its songwriting, as well as fusing post punk, psych and ’70s pop.

Regan says working with Auerbach in the studio brought a new challenge.

“When we were working together, I was really excited about not only working with him but how he would influence the sound and writing,” he says. “He was able to filter and refine everything down. It was a nice change from what we knew. When you are doing everything yourself, it’s easy to lose focus. Dan kept us moving forward and it became an even better project.”

When the writing sessions were completed, Ceramic Animal had about 14 to 15 songs under its belt.

Then the top 10 songs were chosen for the album.

“All of the songs on the album made sense together,” he says. “You don’t want too much crossover on songs. The other five songs, you’ll definitely see at some point. They aren’t going to waste.”

With a catalog of songs that continues to grow, one may think that a set list would be impossible to make.

For Regan and the crew, it comes down to how it all feels.

“With the new songs, it always takes awhile to settle in,” he says. “The songs that we play work well together in a live setting. I’m really stoked to be able to play the new material.”

As the five members travel across the country, Regan says they’ve settled into a routine of sorts.

“What’s great about this band is that we’re all heading in the same direction and there’s not that much conflict,” he says. “We’ve all grown up together and we know each other very well. I’ve always been super close to my brothers. The road can be tough and we do have disagreements, but they resolve themselves.”

Ceramic Animals is currently opening for The Nude Party and the tour stops in Santa Fe.

It will be the first time the band has performed in the state.

“We’ve never been too far West,” he says. “We’ve been taking all of the scenery in.”

Once this tour is over, Ceramic Animal will join The Black Keys on their arena tour.

“There may be some nerves the first night,” Regan says with a laugh. “It will be an experience of a lifetime. Before the shows, I’m usually drinking a Miller Lite to ease into the night.”

The Nude Party

With Ceramic Animal

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21

WHERE: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company, 37 Fire Place, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $20, plus fees at tickets.meowwolf.com/events/santa-fe/nude-party