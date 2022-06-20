Toltec Brewing shuts it doors after 4 years

In four years, Toltec Brewing was able to make its mark in Albuquerque.

That run came to an end on Thursday, June 16.

The brewery, located at 10250 Cottonwood Park NW, is permanently closed.

Owners Robert and Diana Navarette posted a letter on the door on Thursday.

“It is with much consideration and sincere regret that we at Toltec have decided to close our doors,” the owners stated in the letter. “We want to thank all of your for your support and patronage over the past 5 years. We truly appreciate all you have endured with us through our ups and downs and the COVID pandemic.”

Toltec was able to be the place for a few award-winning brews since its opening in May 2018. It picked up bronze medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2019 for the Shaman Stout and then in 2020 for Cactus Warrior.

It was also home to some award-winning cuisine.

Toltec’s executive chef, David Ruiz, created the Toltec Royale from a mix of beef brisket and chopped cremini mushrooms. The combination worked well enough to earn a win at the 2018 James Beard Foundation Blended Burger Project, a competition intended to reduce our ground beef consumption by incorporating mushrooms into burger mixes.

The Navarettes thanked customers for their patronage over the years.

“We ask that you show your gratitude to our staff by thanking them for putting your needs first and foremost in their duties,” they said. “And to wish them well in their endeavors.”