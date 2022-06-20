 Toltec Brewing shuts it doors after 4 years - Albuquerque Journal

Toltec Brewing shuts it doors after 4 years

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Toltec Brewery Executive Chef David Ruiz, poses with some of the beers offered at Westside brewery in May 2018. The brewery shuttered on Thursday, after four years in business. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

In four years, Toltec Brewing was able to make its mark in Albuquerque.

That run came to an end on Thursday, June 16.

The brewery, located at 10250 Cottonwood Park NW, is permanently closed.

Owners Robert and Diana Navarette posted a letter on the door on Thursday.

“It is with much consideration and sincere regret that we at Toltec have decided to close our doors,” the owners stated in the letter. “We want to thank all of your for your support and patronage over the past 5 years. We truly appreciate all you have endured with us through our ups and downs and the COVID pandemic.”

Toltec was able to be the place for a few award-winning brews since its opening in May 2018. It picked up bronze medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2019 for the Shaman Stout and then in 2020 for Cactus Warrior.

It was also home to some award-winning cuisine.

Toltec’s executive chef, David Ruiz, created the Toltec Royale from a mix of beef brisket and chopped cremini mushrooms. The combination worked well enough to earn a win at the 2018 James Beard Foundation Blended Burger Project, a competition intended to reduce our ground beef consumption by incorporating mushrooms into burger mixes.

The Navarettes thanked customers for their patronage over the years.

“We ask that you show your gratitude to our staff by thanking them for putting your needs first and foremost in their duties,” they said. “And to wish them well in their endeavors.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Toltec Brewing shuts it doors after 4 years

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Toltec Brewing shuts it doors after 4 years
ABQnews Seeker
In four years, Toltec Brewing was ... In four years, Toltec Brewing was able to make its mark in Albuquerque. That run came to an end on Thursday, June 16. The ...
2
Texas is trying to control social media for us ...
ABQnews Seeker
First in a two-part series Giving ... First in a two-part series Giving a speech at Georgetown University in 2019, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said: 'I don't think it's right for a ...
3
Albuquerque police shoot, kill man in what appears to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police officers shot and killed ... Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after he approached those officers Downtown and told them he had a gun ...
4
Detectives under investigation for shooting of unarmed man
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney representing detectives says civilian investigator ... Attorney representing detectives says civilian investigator biased
5
Lawsuit filed in collision that flipped an APS school ...
ABQnews Seeker
Parents of three children injured in ... Parents of three children injured in incident name driver, Geico, APS in suit
6
Herrell doesn't vote on Supreme Court security bill
ABQnews Seeker
Heinrich, Luján applaud health care for ... Heinrich, Luján applaud health care for veterans bill; Stansbury celebrates one year in Congress
7
Feds to keep $276,590 from truck seized near border
ABQnews Seeker
$426,590 found in vehicle was not ... $426,590 found in vehicle was not from drug deal, man says
8
Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rift between Dems, rural residents rising Rift between Dems, rural residents rising
9
Black-owned beauty supply shop paving way in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Thriving store boasts hundreds of colorful ... Thriving store boasts hundreds of colorful wigs