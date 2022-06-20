 NM Historic Sites gets new deputy director - Albuquerque Journal

NM Historic Sites gets new deputy director

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico Historic Sites Regional Manager Matthew Barbour holds a crossbow bolt tip found during a metal detector survey of the Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo in 2018. Barbour was promoted to New Mexico Historic Sites deputy director on June 16, 2022. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

Matthew Barbour is now deputy director of New Mexico Historic Sites.

He had been serving on the interim basis since April.

Before his most recent position, he was the regional manager of the Jemez Historic Site and Coronado Historic Site.

“Mr. Barbour has been indispensable as interim deputy director,” said Patrick Moore, NMHS executive director. “He has brought, and will continue to bring, experience, knowledge, and empathy to the role. He knows our operations inside and out. He understands and shares our mission to deepen the public’s investment in New Mexico’s history. I couldn’t be happier to have him on board.”

Barbour has been with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs for nearly two decades. He began with the DCA in 2002, where he workeed with the Office of Archaeological Studies on a number of large-scale archaeological excavation and survey projects in Deming, Santa Fe, and throughout New Mexico.

He joined NMHS in 2013 to serve as manager of Jemez Historic Site.

During his time as regional manager, he cultivated relationships with the Indigenous communities in the areas surrounding both historic sites, ensuring that NMHS navigated their joint conversations with understanding and grace.

“I enjoy sharing my love of history with the public,” Barbour said. “New Mexico has some amazing historic sites. It is an honor every day to work towards their continued interpretation and preservation.”

Barbour has published more than 200 nonfiction articles and monographs on the archaeology and history of the American Southwest.

He raises heritage turkeys, and enjoys hunting and fishing.

