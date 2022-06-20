 Santa Fe resident to debut on dance show - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe resident to debut on dance show

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe resident Molly Prewitt will appear on NBC’s “Dancing With Myself” on Tuesday. (Fernando Decillis/NBC)

It’s not a rare occasion to find Molly Prewitt dancing.

Oftentimes she’s in the aisles of Trader Joe’s in Santa Fe moving to the beat.

“They have the best music,” Prewitt says with a laugh. “No matter where I’m at, I’m always dancing. It used to embarrass my children when they were growing up.”

That confidence and talent has led Prewitt to be a contestant on the NBC show, “Dancing With Myself.”

The series features 12 contestants during a show as they learn dance routines, add their unique flair, and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience.

As each round of the competition progresses, judges Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy provide instant feedback and encouragement.

Each episode ends with the final two facing off and the studio audience choosing the best dancer of the night. The winner takes home a $25,000 cash prize. The episode featuring Prewitt airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Taking part in the series was surreal for Prewitt.

She never expected to make the cut and be featured on the series.

“What’s great about this show is that everyone has a different background in dance,” she said. “It took a lot to get over my nerves. I thought that I wasn’t going to get along with anyone. Turns out this show has created a little family with the group I competed with. Everyone is so supportive of each other even though we’re all competing against each other. I watch all the dance competition shows and this one is so different.”

Dance has always been a constant in Prewitt’s life.

She was enrolled in dance lessons by her mother while growing up in Albuquerque and attending Del Norte and Sandia high schools.

In her early 20s, Prewitt put dancing on the back burner while she took up welding and worked to make it as an artist.

Dancing came back to the forefront as she opened a dance studio for a few years.

“I really didn’t like dance classes, but I love to choreograph,” she says. “By the time I hit 30, I wanted to move on.”

Prewitt found herself moving into construction. Now in her 50s, she is a general contractor in Santa Fe.

Despite the career change, Prewitt continues to dance. She’s taken African dance classes in Santa Fe.

“While at the University of New Mexico, I never realized how excellent the flamenco program is,” she said. “If I could go back in time, I would have taken classes there and learned a new dance style.”

Prewitt is ready for her close-up as the series airs and she’s excited to share her journey with millions of viewers.

“Dance is powerful,” she said. “It has a way of connecting all of us. We can dance anywhere we want. It’s freeing.”

On TV
“Dancing With Myself” will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC. The episode will feature Santa Fe resident Molly Prewitt.

