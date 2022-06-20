 Seven in a row: Isotopes sweep Bees, continue win streak - Albuquerque Journal

Seven in a row: Isotopes sweep Bees, continue win streak

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Isotope Johnathan Morales (right) throws the ball to first base as LJ Hatch backs him up during Sunday’s game against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal?
History was made at Isotopes Park on Father’s Day.

Coming into the contest against the Salt Lake Bees, the Isotopes had not swept an opponent in four years and had never swept a series of five or six games in team history.

All of that changed as Albuquerque used a balanced 12-hit attack and prevailed over Salt Lake 11-5 in a game that was called due to rain in the top of the seventh inning after a 50-minute delay.

The Isotopes have won seven straight games, their longest streak since 2016.

LATE SATURDAY: In the second game of a doubleheader at Isotopes Park, Albuquerque’s Riley Smith tossed a seven-inning shutout to complete a sweep of the twin bill and beat Salt Lake 4-0.

Smith struck out seven batters. Ryan Vilade had two of the five Isotopes hits. Dom Nuñez, Montero and Sam Hilliard each had one.

The Isotopes won the first game on Saturday, 6-5, and the scheduled postgame fireworks show took place between the two games.

Game 2 ended after midnight and included the stadium lights going off for about 20 minutes in the 7th inning, just three outs from completion.

NOTES: The win streak has the Isotopes sitting at 32-34 in the standings, just two wins from .500.

■ The 2:06 rain delay before Saturday’s opener was the third-longest in Isotopes Park history. The longest was 2:45 on Aug. 9, 2019, which resulted in a 9:20 pm first pitch.

■ Game 2 on Saturday started at 10:20 p.m.— the latest first pitch time in Isotopes Park history.

■ The Isotopes swept their first doubleheader since Aug. 1, 2021, against Salt Lake.

■ Albuquerque is 3-1-3 in doubleheaders vs. the Bees all time.

■ Overall, the Isotopes are 16-20-39 in doubleheaders and 8-9-13 at Isotopes Park

MONDAY: League-wide day off.

BOX SCORE: Sunday’s game – Isotopes 11, Bees 5 (7 innings)

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League

