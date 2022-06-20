 Village of Chama is out of water - Albuquerque Journal

Village of Chama is out of water

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Chama residents gather at an emergency water truck to fill containers after the village tanks ran out of water early Monday morning. (Courtesy of Matthew Gallegos)

The Village of Chama in northern New Mexico is out of water. 

Matthew Gallegos, the village’s Mayor Pro Tem, said Monday morning that what likely began as a break in the main water line has turned into a full-blown “water crisis.” 

We have no water in our tanks,” Gallegos said. “We need help.” 

Residents lined up at the village hall on Monday morning to fill containers from a state-supplied water truck.

But Gallegos said the truck is expected to leave by the end of the week. Then residents will be without any water. 

There is not enough supply to pressurize the water lines and pinpoint the leak locations.  

“We’ve fixed some leaks, mainly on people’s distribution lines rather than the main line, and we’ve also repaired some valves,” Gallegos said. “But (Monday) morning, we all woke up and turned on the faucet, and nothing came out.”  

The Jicarilla Apache Nation and Española are also working to deliver emergency water. 

Chama businesses have suffered several recent economic blows because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and wildfires.

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad has pushed back opening until July because of wildfire concerns. 

Village councilor Scott Flury said he fears for the welfare of elderly residents. 

But he also stressed the impact that the water outage could have on local tourism. 

“There’s not a date we can give to say you’ll have water to resume business,” Flury said. “It’s a scary situation.”

Officials have ordered signs to be placed at village entrances to warn of the water situation.

With rains complicating the leak detection efforts, Chama faces a weeks-long water outage.

“These folks only have a few months to make their livelihood, and we don’t know how many will survive,” Flury said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Village of Chama is out of water
1
Village of Chama is out of water
ABQnews Seeker
The Village of Chama in northern ... The Village of Chama in northern New Mexico is out of water.  Matthew Gallegos, the village's Mayor Pro Tem, said Monday morning that what ...
2
Seven in a row: Isotopes sweep Bees, continue win ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes won on Father's ... The Albuquerque Isotopes won on Father's Day, completing a six-game sweep of Salt Lake and winning for the seventh time in a row.
3
Sweltering streets of Arizona: Hundreds of homeless die in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hundreds of blue, green and grey ... Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun's searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic ...
4
Lack of IRS resources leads to the easy way ...
ABQnews Seeker
On the old "I Love Lucy" ... On the old "I Love Lucy" show, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz teamed with Bob Hope, part ow ...
5
Santa Fe resident to debut on dance show
ABQnews Seeker
'Dancing With Myself' contestant has a ... 'Dancing With Myself' contestant has a shot at $25K
6
A game of hide-and-seek at the border
ABQnews Seeker
El Paso sector sees 56% increase ... El Paso sector sees 56% increase in encounters in last year
7
Albuquerque police shoot, kill man in what appears to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Incident marks sixth APD officer-involved shooting ... Incident marks sixth APD officer-involved shooting this year
8
From passion to paycheck
ABQnews Seeker
Small business owner turned her hobby ... Small business owner turned her hobby into a career
9
Free Summer Food Service Program begins
ABQnews Seeker
Meals available through August Meals available through August
My News
Most Read