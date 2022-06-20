Village of Chama is out of water

The Village of Chama in northern New Mexico is out of water.

Matthew Gallegos, the village’s Mayor Pro Tem, said Monday morning that what likely began as a break in the main water line has turned into a full-blown “water crisis.”

“We have no water in our tanks,” Gallegos said. “We need help.”

Residents lined up at the village hall on Monday morning to fill containers from a state-supplied water truck.

But Gallegos said the truck is expected to leave by the end of the week. Then residents will be without any water.

There is not enough supply to pressurize the water lines and pinpoint the leak locations.

“We’ve fixed some leaks, mainly on people’s distribution lines rather than the main line, and we’ve also repaired some valves,” Gallegos said. “But (Monday) morning, we all woke up and turned on the faucet, and nothing came out.”

The Jicarilla Apache Nation and Española are also working to deliver emergency water.

Chama businesses have suffered several recent economic blows because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and wildfires.

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad has pushed back opening until July because of wildfire concerns.

Village councilor Scott Flury said he fears for the welfare of elderly residents.

But he also stressed the impact that the water outage could have on local tourism.

“There’s not a date we can give to say you’ll have water to resume business,” Flury said. “It’s a scary situation.”

Officials have ordered signs to be placed at village entrances to warn of the water situation.

With rains complicating the leak detection efforts, Chama faces a weeks-long water outage.

“These folks only have a few months to make their livelihood, and we don’t know how many will survive,” Flury said.