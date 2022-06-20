 ABQ lab fined over monkey deaths - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ lab fined over monkey deaths

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2013, file photo a female Rhesus Macaque monkey carries a young monkey by the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park in Florida.(Lisa Crigar/Star-Banner via Associated Press)

An Albuquerque research laboratory was fined $6,200 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in connection with the deaths of two monkeys.

Lovelace Biomedical, formerly Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute, was found to have violated the Animal Welfare Act in the deaths of two macaques in 2019, according to a USDA citation and notification of penalty issued last month.

One of the monkeys died during a face-mask inhalation procedure after it wiggled its arms out of restraints and got entangled in the equipment, according to the citation.

The other macaque was found dead in its enclosure with five other monkey. The primate was dehydrated, had little to no visceral fat and an overall thin body composition. After the death, the facility raised potential compatibility issues between the same group of monkeys, according to a USDA inspection report.

Observations for compatibility are important within primate groups to prevent individual animals from being denied access to food, water or shelter by other animals, according to the inspection report. The report also identifies other administrative issues at the facility.

The fine followed a federal complaint against the Albuquerque lab by Stop Animal Exploitation NOW!, an Ohio-based nonprofit that investigates animal abuse in U.S. research facilities.

“The incidents … are not only animal care issues. They indicate a level of negligence that is extreme,” Michael Budkie, the executive director of SAEN, said. “Because if you’re not watching the primates well enough to make sure that they’re even eating or managing the inhalation procedure well enough to make sure the monkey doesn’t suffocate, then why should we believe the results?”

Officials with Lovelace Biomedical did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

In the letter making the complaint against the facility, Budkie asked that the lab get hit with a fine in the “six-figure range.”

“It’s clear that the Lovelace facility should be penalized, because they are functioning criminally. … However, we feel the fines should have been larger,” he said. “They become just a part of the cost of doing business. The major deterrent becomes the negative public attention and the negative media attention that damages the facility’s reputation.”

Located on Kirtland Air Force Base, Lovelace Biomedical sits on 100 acres of land and has 300,000 square feet of laboratory space. The lab specializes in different pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, including gene therapies, orphan diseases, infectious diseases and neurological conditions, according to the company’s website.

It’s not the first time that federal investigators have uncovered problems at the lab. The lab was found to have violated the Animal Welfare Act numerous times over the years, according to Journal archives.

In 2018, the Albuquerque lab was part of a Volkswagon emissions scandal, during which tests were done using illegal software to cheat emissions tests.

The tests were done on macaques at the Lovelace lab.

Home » 2022 Summer Guide » ABQ lab fined over monkey deaths

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Special Section
2022 Summer Guide
This year, we’re taking a different ... This year, we’re taking a different approach to the Journal’s Summer Guide. New Mexico offers a wealth of activities and places to visit and we ...
2
Festivals & Markets
2022 Summer Guide
34th Annual ... 34th Annual ...
3
Performance & Art
2022 Summer Guide
Santa Fe Opera ... Santa Fe Opera ...
4
Family stuff
2022 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment has lots ... The Land of Enchantment has lots of fun for the young'uns. It's easy to find something to educate, e ...
5
 
Uncategorized
6
ABQ lab fined over monkey deaths
2022 Summer Guide
An Albuquerque research laboratory was fined ... An Albuquerque research laboratory was fined $6,200 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in connection with the deaths of two monkeys. Lovelace Biomedical, formerly ...
7
Native communities
2022 Summer Guide
New Mexico's Native presence dates back ... New Mexico's Native presence dates back more than two millennia. Permanent settlements were established more than a thousand years ago, represented by New Mexico's ...
8
Freebies
2022 Summer Guide
78) Summerfest cabq.gov/artsculture/things-to-do/annual-events/summerfest A series of ... 78) Summerfest cabq.gov/artsculture/things-to-do/annual-events/summerfest A series of free community events in Albuquerque featuring live music, children’s activities, climbing walls, beer garden, food trucks and vendors ...
9
Recreation & Outings
2022 Summer Guide
Heritage sites ... Heritage sites ...
10
Out & About
2022 Summer Guide
Breweries and taprooms ... Breweries and taprooms ...