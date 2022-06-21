Aggies hope to “Stuff the Stadium” for football opener

Under first-year coach Jerry Kill, New Mexico State football wants to make an impression out of the game with its fans.

For the season and home opener on Aug. 27 vs. Nevada, NMSU is planning a “Stuff the Stadium” promotion with groups of 20 or more eligible to buy tickets at $5 or $10 each depending on seat location. Tickets are available by calling 575-646-1420.

“We need you here and we can’t wait to show you what we have,” Kill said in a statement from the school.

The Aggies play six home games in a season for the first time since 2013. Others are vs. Hawai’i (Sept. 24), Florida International (Oct. 1), New Mexico (Oct. 15), San Jose State (Oct. 22 Homecoming), and Lamar (Nov. 12).

The Aggies, 2-10 last fall, are listed as 13-point underdogs vs. Nevada at sportsbetting.ag. They turn around and play on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Minnesota, which is a 38-point favorite as of now in that pairing.