 Giles is ready for long-awaited return to majors - Albuquerque Journal

Giles is ready for long-awaited return to majors

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque native Ken Giles has been activated by the Seattle Mariners, the club announced on Monday. Giles hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Albuquerque native Ken Giles is eligible to return to action in a major league game for the first time since 2020 after the Seattle Mariners activated him Monday from the 60-day injured list.

Giles, a right-handed relief pitcher who played at both Rio Grande and Eldorado high schools, signed with the Mariners in February 2021, then had Tommy John surgery and missed the season. Giles’ last major league appearance was for Toronto at the New York Yankees on Sept. 15, 2020.

He had 23 saves in 2019 and is 14-18 with a 2.74 ERA and 115 saves in seven seasons for Philadelphia (2014-15), Houston (2016-18) and Toronto (2018-20).

The 31-year-old sprained his right middle finger during spring training and went 0-1 with a 14.21 ERA during eight games of a rehabilitation assignment at Class A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma.

Giles has a World Series ring with the 2017 Astros. He also is known from a national standpoint for punching himself in the face after allowing a go-ahead ninth-inning home run to the Yankees’ Gary Sánchez during a game in 2018.

Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elías were cut Monday by the struggling Mariners to make room for Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo. Seattle (29-39) was idle Monday and plays Tuesday night in Oakland.

