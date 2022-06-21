 Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument - Albuquerque Journal

Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

By Associated Press

LONDON — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.

Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. (0349GMT) on a clear, crisp morning.

Police said the atmosphere was “convivial” and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.

It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the centre of the circle.

Home » News » World » Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Israeli government fast-tracks bill to dissolve parliament
AP Feeds
Israel's outgoing coalition government will fast-track ... Israel's outgoing coalition government will fast-track a bill this week to dissolve parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years, ...
2
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
AP Feeds
The House 1/6 committee is set ... The House 1/6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy -- elections workers and local officials -- who fended off ...
3
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
AP Feeds
Standing in the sweltering summer heat ... Standing in the sweltering summer heat on the steps of the Alabama Capitol earlier this month, Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks was hailed by ...
4
'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions
AP Feeds
As was his habit before each ... As was his habit before each flight, the veteran Ukrainian army pilot ran a hand along the fuselage of his Mi-8 helicopter, caressing the ...
5
Israel to dissolve parliament, call 5th election in 3 ...
AP Feeds
Israel's weakened coalition government announced Monday ... Israel's weakened coalition government announced Monday that it would dissolve parliament and call new elections, setting the stage for the possible return to power ...
6
Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials and tribal nations have ... Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah -- among the ...
7
Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east
AP Feeds
Holed up in a bombed-out house ... Holed up in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops keep a careful accounting of their ammunition, using a door as a sort ...
8
Jan. 6 committee setting its sights on Pence, Ginni ...
More News
Members of the House committee investigating ... Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence and are waiting to hear ...
9
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
AP Feeds
With Yellowstone National Park pushing to ... With Yellowstone National Park pushing to reopen to tourists more quickly than anticipated after record floods pounded southern Montana, some of those hardest hit ...