 Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order’s Mexican branch announced Tuesday.

Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua.

Violence has plagued the Tarahumara mountains for years. Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug producing region.

A statement from the Society of Jesus in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the men’s bodies. It said gunmen had taken them from the church.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office had not commented.

“Acts like these are not isolated,” the statement said. “The Tarahumara mountains, like many other regions of the country, face conditions of violence and abandonment that have not been reversed. Every day men and women are arbitrarily deprived of life, as our murdered brothers were today.”

The Society of Jesus is an order of the Roman Catholic Church.

Home » News » World » Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Federal officials and tribal nations have ... Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah -- among the ...
2
2 killed, 5 injured in drive-by shooting at San ...
Around the Region
Two people were killed and five ... Two people were killed and five others were injured when about 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a vehicle at people gathered in ...
3
Sweltering streets of Arizona: Hundreds of homeless die in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hundreds of blue, green and grey ... Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun's searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic ...
4
Internet, cellphone outage cuts knocks rural Arizona offline
Around the Region
A telecommunications outage over the weekend ... A telecommunications outage over the weekend left swaths of rural northeastern Arizona without internet or phone connections, knocking out credit card processors and, in ...
5
Residents improvise as Texas city rushes to turn water ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents of the West Texas city ... Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa improvised emergency water supplies after a water system outage left them high and dry for days ...
6
Justices dismiss Trump-era immigration case, in a Biden win
Around the Region
The Supreme Court said Wednesday it ... The Supreme Court said Wednesday it was wrong to wade into a dispute involving a Trump-era immigration rule that the Biden administration has abandoned, ...
7
2 electrocuted after touching in-ground wires in Phoenix
Around the Region
Two people are dead after being ... Two people are dead after being electrocuted Wednesday morning at a north Phoenix sports field and police said the victims may have been trying ...
8
Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park
Around the Region
More than 10,000 visitors were ordered ... More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation's oldest national park, washing ...
9
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Calmer winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday ... Calmer winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday allowed firefighters across the U.S. West to get a better handle on blazes that have forced hundreds of ...