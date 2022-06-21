 Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week’s drop

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 2.6% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 556 points, or 1.9%, to 30,448 points and the Nasdaq jumped 3.1%.

Technology stocks had some of the strongest gains. Apple rose 3.8% and Microsoft rose 2.5%.

Retailers, health care companies and banks also made solid gains. Kellogg rose 2.1% after the maker of Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies said it would split into three companies. Spirit Airlines rose 7.8% after JetBlue sweetened its buyout offer for the budget airline.

European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.27% from 3.23% late Friday. Markets were closed Monday for the observation of Juneteenth.

More than 90% of stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 index gained ground. The index is still stuck in a slump, though, along with every other major index, and is still down about 22% from the record high it set in January.

Stocks have been generally sliding as investors adjust to higher interest rates that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are increasingly doling out. The aggressive rate hikes are part of a plan to temper record-high inflation, but investors are worried that Fed risks slowing economic growth too much and bringing on a recession.

Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount for its biggest increase since 1994. It has also just begun allowing some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it purchased through the pandemic to roll off its balance sheet. That should put upward pressure on longer-term interest rates and is another way central banks are yanking supports earlier propped underneath markets to bolster the economy.

The Fed’s moves are happening as some discouraging signals have emerged about the economy, including sagging spending at retailers and soured consumer sentiment. The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday reported that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fourth consecutive month. The housing market, a crucial part of the economy, is slowing as homebuyers face record high prices and sharply higher home financing costs than a year ago following a rapid rise in mortgage rates.

Investors will be closely listening for clues about the Fed’s plans for possible additional rate hikes when Chair Jerome Powell speaks before congressional committees this week. The central bank could consider another such mega-hike at its next meeting in July, but Powell has said increases of three-quarters of a percentage point would not be common.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week’s drop

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
World shares mixed; bitcoin holds steady near $20,000
Money
European benchmarks were higher Monday after ... European benchmarks were higher Monday after most Asian markets retreated, while the price of bitcoin hovered near $20,000. U.S. futures advanced and oil prices ...
2
Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession
Money
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ... Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the ...
3
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since ...
Money
The Federal Reserve intensified its fight ... The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point -- the largest ...
4
Asian benchmarks decline after bear market hits Wall Street
Money
Asian shares fell across the board ... Asian shares fell across the board Tuesday after Wall Street tumbled into a bear market, indicating that major U.S. benchmarks and individual stocks have ...
5
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Money
The price of bitcoin and other ... The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted Monday after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing ...
6
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases ...
Money
The prices of gas, food and ... The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American ...
7
Asian shares mixed after rate jitters tumble on Wall ...
Money
Shares were mostly lower in Asia ... Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with only Shanghai rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will double ...
8
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st ...
Money
The European Central Bank will raise ... The European Central Bank will raise interest rates next month for the first time in 11 years and add another hike in September, catching ...
9
Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline
Money
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped ... Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting where it's expected to announce another big increase to ...